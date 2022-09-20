Where to buy Black Panther x Adidas Marvel Ultra 4D shoes? Price, release date, and more details explored 

Marvel studio’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will be out in November, and the production house is already promoting the sequel of the superhero flick by introducing limited-edition projects with brands like LEGO and, most recently, Adidas.

The upcoming Black Panther x Adidas Marvel Ultra 4D shoes are all set to debut on Friday, September 30, 2022, at 12:30 pm. These limited edition pairs will only be sold on the online location of Adidas. Therefore, you cannot find them anywhere else. Each pair will cost you $220.

Black Panther x Adidas Marvel Ultra 4D shoes are inspired by superhero’s Vibranium suit

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

The epic Marvel studio has joined Adidas in releasing a whole line of performance footwear that is themed with the Black Panther's recognizable weaponry well before the eagerly awaited November 11, 2022, global debut of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The Vibranium-made suit, which was previously unveiled via Pat Mahomes' Adidas IMPACT FLX, is now seen on the Adidas Ultra 4D along with other styles.

The description of the Marvel Black Panther Ultra 4D shoes on the brand's website says,

“The marriage of two modern icons. These running shoes — part of the adidas x Marvel Black Panther collaboration — combine an adidas PRIMEKNIT upper with the adidas 4D midsole. Lace up for a locked-down feel and precisely tuned cushioning. The grippy rubber outsole delivers sure footing on slippery or sloping terrain.”

Although the uppers are predominantly black, hints of gray and purple guided by Black Panther's original style make these shoes appear more appealing. The top features Primeknit construction covered under the "Core Black / Gold Metallic / Tribe Purple" color scheme. The classic Primeknit top from the brand wraps the foot in a supportive fit that works to improve movement.

Adhering to its sustainable take, the shoe label manufactured 50% of the meshed uppers with recycled materials. Black toe tops and tongue flaps are weaved with knocks of purple all over. Towards the collar, the tongue flap is stitched with a branding tag featuring a metallic gold Adidas logo.

The mesh underlays are embellished with metallic gold in matte, snaking over the stripes. The lined pattern that covers the Wakandan armor is present in the mid-foot cage, while the spiky collar is visible above the toe box thanks to outside overlays.

On the rear, the heel counter is adorned with "ULTRA 4D" marking on gray overlays. The inner linings, complete with purple textiles, are highlighted with black insoles, boasting co-branded prints of the shoe label and the "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" lettering in metallic gold.

Rounding out the shoe is a purple Continental rubber outsole, which offers sufficient traction for quick movement. These rubber outer sole units are perfectly banded together with the original Adidas 4D cushioning midsole. The midsole is achieved in a transparent dark gray color.

Matching the theme, these shoes will be delivered in customized all-purple shoe boxes with Wakanda Forever gold accents on top.

Mark your calendars for the brand new Black Panther x Adidas Marvel Ultra 4D sneaker edition that will be available from September 30 onwards. With a retail price of $220, these sneakers can only be bought via Adidas' online store. Fans can log in to their website to receive timely updates on future releases.

