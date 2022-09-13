Black Panther: Wakanda Forever 2022 movie: Meet the actors

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, the second installment of the Chadwick Bosman-starrer Black Panther, finally has a release date after numerous delays. Coming in the aftermath of the tragic loss of Boseman, which has left a significant void in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Black Panther 2 is expected to pay homage to the life and work of the talented actor.

The second installment of Black Panther, set to hit the theater on November 11, 2022, has been helmed by Ryan Coogler, from a screenplay he co-wrote with Joe Robert Cole. The movie will take fans back to Wakanda to explore the nation's new predicament after the major changes that the first movie saw being brought to the country. In all probability, we will have a new Wakanda and new challenges for the sequel movie.

Cast list of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever explored

Moving forward without its titular character, what will the cast of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever look like? The sequel will reportedly focus more on the various supporting characters from the first movie and will also introduce some much-awaited newer characters. The cast of the upcoming film is listed below.

Letitia Wright as Shuri

Letitia Michelle Wright is a Guyanese actress living in England who started off her career by starring in guest roles in television series like Top Boy, Coming Up, Chasing Shadows, Humans, Doctor Who, and Black Mirror, for which she was nominated for a Primetime Emmy Award. Wright's breakthrough role came with the 2015 film Urban Hymn, for which the actress was named in the 2015 group of BAFTA Breakthrough Brits.

Wright plays the role of Shuri in the Marvel Cinematic Universe film, Black Panther. She won an NAACP Image Award and a SAG Award for her acting in the first installment. This role was reprised by the actress in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. Shuri is T'Challa's younger sister and a technical expert. She is responsible for a lot of technological improvements in the country. It is expected that Shuri will have a bigger role to play in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and might even become Queen of Wakanda and Black Panther.

Lupita Nyong'o as Nakia

Lupita Nyong'o is a Mexican-Kenyan actress who made her breakthrough in the industry with her first feature film role as Patsey in the period drama 12 Years a Slave (2013). She became the first Afro-Latina to win the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for her role in the movie.

Nyong'o also featured as Maz Kanata in the Star Wars sequel trilogy and voiced the role of Raksha in The Jungle Book. She is now widely known for her role as Nakia in the Marvel Cinematic Universe for the Black Panther (2018) and its upcoming sequel.

Nakia was T'Challa's former lover and also a part of Wakanda's War Dog spy network. She was put in charge of Wakanda's new humanitarian outreach program at the end of the last movie.

Other cast members and characters

A number of other actors feature in prominent roles in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The list is as follows:

Danai Gurira as Okoye

Florence Kasumba as Ayo

Dominique Thorne as Riri Williams / Ironheart

Michaela Coel as Aneka

Tenoch Huerta as Namor

Martin Freeman as Everett K. Ross

Angela Bassett as Ramonda

