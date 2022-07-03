Create
"Makes no sense": Angry fans trend #RecastTChalla after Black Panther: Wakanda Forever promo art releases

A still from Black Panther (Image via Marvel Entertainment/YouTube)
Vishnu Warrier
ANALYST
Modified Jul 03, 2022 06:50 PM IST

The highly anticipated Marvel flick, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, is all set to be released on November 11, 2022. Discussions about character arcs and storylines have already begun on social media.

After the film's promo art was released by the Twitter account @MCU Facility, fans have been trending #RecastTChalla, demanding Marvel to recast the iconic character essayed by the late actor Chadwick Boseman in the original film, Black Panther. Many pointed out that it ''makes no sense'' since the entire film is about T'Challa.

They really put Namor in a Black Panther Movie without T'Challa. Makes no sense twitter.com/RPK_NEWS1/stat…

T'Challa fans want character to be recast after Black Panther 2 promo art goes viral

Several fans took to Twitter to express their thoughts after the promo art for Black Panther 2 was dropped on social media. Many demanded a recast to honor Chadwick Boseman. Earlier, Marvel had confirmed that they won't be recasting Boseman's character in the sequel. Take a look at some of the reactions on Twitter:

#RecastTchalla You can say “it’s just a mantle” all y’all want but the fact of the matter is that Black Panther is the story of T’Challa. Heck it should say something that Chadwick Boseman’s own family members are saying Marvel needs to quit playing and recast. twitter.com/jakeiockley/st…
Honestly what’s the point of Wakanda Forever is King T’challa isn’t in it. I’m not hating, I’m just saying people go to see Black Panther FOR KING T’CHALLA…BLACK PANTHER!!
T’Challa needs to be at point leading Wakanda vs Atlantis. Especially, to battle Namor. They have one of the fiercest rivalries. It’s sad that we won’t get to see them battle it out. #RecastTChalla #SaveTChalla #BlackPanther #BlackPantherWakandaForever https://t.co/4vUPhd4h5J
Dunno how they’re gonna pattern this Black Panther movie if the Black Panther ain’t T’Challa. Imagine doing a Batman movie and it’s not Bruce Wayne. Doesn’t make any sense especially since the villain is Namor. They’ve got a crazyyyy dynamic in the comics
Marvel please don't throw Chadwick's legacy out the window. He would want T'Challa's stories to be told.#RecastTChalla twitter.com/EmansReviews/s…
Unpopular opinion: They should have recast T'Challa/Black Panther twitter.com/therealsupes/s…
Killing T’Challa off is one of the worst decisions made by Kevin Feige
The fact that Chadwick Boseman's T'Challa will not be there to fight Namor still haunts me😭#BlackPantherWakandaForever https://t.co/bV0IoqNGJ6
Namor looks sick. However, Marvel NEEDS to recast T’Challa. There’s no way I’m getting hyped for Namor vs M’Baku or whoever they choose for Black Panther twitter.com/rpk_news1/stat…
My most anticipated Marvel movie right now is #BlackPantherWakandaForever, but T'Challa not being in the movie kind of takes away from my excitement. It will feel very strange without T'Challa. I wished they had gone with a recast and still honored Chadwick Boseman https://t.co/4gSCrqwNxT

Fans are evidently in favor of recasting T'Challa, with many mentioning that the late Chadwick Boseman would have wanted the same.

A closer look at Black Panther plot and cast

youtube-cover

Black Panther was released on February 16, 2018 to highly positive reviews from critics, who praised the film's strong writing, characterization, storyline, ambition, and performances by the cast, especially Boseman. The film revolves around the titular character who sets out to defend his country when an old enemy threatens to destroy it. The synopsis of the film on Marvel reads:

''Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther” follows T’Challa who, after the death of his father, the King of Wakanda, returns home to the isolated, technologically advanced African nation to succeed to the throne and take his rightful place as king. But when a powerful old enemy reappears, T’Challa’s mettle as king—and Black Panther—is tested when he is drawn into a formidable conflict that puts the fate of Wakanda and the entire world at risk. Faced with treachery and danger, the young king must rally his allies and release the full power of Black Panther to defeat his foes and secure the safety of his people and their way of life.''

The much-anticipated sequel to the film, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will be released in the US on November 11, 2022. Not many details about the plot are known at this point. The film is directed by Ryan Coogler from a script penned by Coogler and Joe Robert Cole. It stars Lupita Nyong'o, Martin Freeman, and Danai Gurira in pivotal roles.

Chadwick Boseman as Black Panther/T'Challa

youtube-cover

Chadwick Boseman played the role of T'Challa aka Black Panther in the films Captain America: Civil War, Black Panther, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame. He received widespread critical acclaim for his portrayal of the character in all four films. The role fetched him numerous awards and nominations over the years, including a Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture.

After Boseman's tragic demise in August 2020, producer Kevin Feige confirmed that Marvel would not be recasting the role of T'Challa, triggering divisive reactions from fans around the world. Shortly after his death, Marvel released a tribute video featuring behind-the-scenes footage of Boseman and many others from the cast. The video features several producers, including Kevin Feige and Nate Moore, who talk about Boseman's performance at length.

