"Makes no sense": Angry fans trend #RecastTChalla after Black Panther: Wakanda Forever promo art releases

The highly anticipated Marvel flick, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, is all set to be released on November 11, 2022. Discussions about character arcs and storylines have already begun on social media.

After the film's promo art was released by the Twitter account @MCU Facility, fans have been trending #RecastTChalla, demanding Marvel to recast the iconic character essayed by the late actor Chadwick Boseman in the original film, Black Panther. Many pointed out that it ''makes no sense'' since the entire film is about T'Challa.

T'Challa fans want character to be recast after Black Panther 2 promo art goes viral

Several fans took to Twitter to express their thoughts after the promo art for Black Panther 2 was dropped on social media. Many demanded a recast to honor Chadwick Boseman. Earlier, Marvel had confirmed that they won't be recasting Boseman's character in the sequel. Take a look at some of the reactions on Twitter:

Just Vibes @JohnSLPaul #RecastTchalla



You can say “it’s just a mantle” all y’all want but the fact of the matter is that Black Panther is the story of T’Challa. Heck it should say something that Chadwick Boseman’s own family members are saying Marvel needs to quit playing and recast. marc @jakeIockley what are your mcu opinions that would have you like this though what are your mcu opinions that would have you like this though https://t.co/vP0YwYZ36F You can say “it’s just a mantle” all y’all want but the fact of the matter is that Black Panther is the story of T’Challa. Heck it should say something that Chadwick Boseman’s own family members are saying Marvel needs to quit playing and recast. twitter.com/jakeiockley/st… #RecastTchalla You can say “it’s just a mantle” all y’all want but the fact of the matter is that Black Panther is the story of T’Challa. Heck it should say something that Chadwick Boseman’s own family members are saying Marvel needs to quit playing and recast. twitter.com/jakeiockley/st…

Don Cole @DonCole99_ Honestly what’s the point of Wakanda Forever is King T’challa isn’t in it. I’m not hating, I’m just saying people go to see Black Panther FOR KING T’CHALLA…BLACK PANTHER!! Honestly what’s the point of Wakanda Forever is King T’challa isn’t in it. I’m not hating, I’m just saying people go to see Black Panther FOR KING T’CHALLA…BLACK PANTHER!!

Twin_Deion @Time17Prime #SaveTChalla #BlackPanther T’Challa needs to be at point leading Wakanda vs Atlantis. Especially, to battle Namor. They have one of the fiercest rivalries. It’s sad that we won’t get to see them battle it out. #RecastTChalla #BlackPanther WakandaForever T’Challa needs to be at point leading Wakanda vs Atlantis. Especially, to battle Namor. They have one of the fiercest rivalries. It’s sad that we won’t get to see them battle it out. #RecastTChalla #SaveTChalla #BlackPanther #BlackPantherWakandaForever https://t.co/4vUPhd4h5J

KBandzTM3⭕️ @LeonKAdams_ Dunno how they’re gonna pattern this Black Panther movie if the Black Panther ain’t T’Challa. Imagine doing a Batman movie and it’s not Bruce Wayne. Doesn’t make any sense especially since the villain is Namor. They’ve got a crazyyyy dynamic in the comics Dunno how they’re gonna pattern this Black Panther movie if the Black Panther ain’t T’Challa. Imagine doing a Batman movie and it’s not Bruce Wayne. Doesn’t make any sense especially since the villain is Namor. They’ve got a crazyyyy dynamic in the comics

Zay 2x @DiscussingFill Killing T’Challa off is one of the worst decisions made by Kevin Feige Killing T’Challa off is one of the worst decisions made by Kevin Feige

Ady 📸 @Fanverse21 My most anticipated Marvel movie right now is #BlackPantherWakandaForever , but T'Challa not being in the movie kind of takes away from my excitement. It will feel very strange without T'Challa. I wished they had gone with a recast and still honored Chadwick Boseman My most anticipated Marvel movie right now is #BlackPantherWakandaForever, but T'Challa not being in the movie kind of takes away from my excitement. It will feel very strange without T'Challa. I wished they had gone with a recast and still honored Chadwick Boseman https://t.co/4gSCrqwNxT

Fans are evidently in favor of recasting T'Challa, with many mentioning that the late Chadwick Boseman would have wanted the same.

A closer look at Black Panther plot and cast

Black Panther was released on February 16, 2018 to highly positive reviews from critics, who praised the film's strong writing, characterization, storyline, ambition, and performances by the cast, especially Boseman. The film revolves around the titular character who sets out to defend his country when an old enemy threatens to destroy it. The synopsis of the film on Marvel reads:

''Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther” follows T’Challa who, after the death of his father, the King of Wakanda, returns home to the isolated, technologically advanced African nation to succeed to the throne and take his rightful place as king. But when a powerful old enemy reappears, T’Challa’s mettle as king—and Black Panther—is tested when he is drawn into a formidable conflict that puts the fate of Wakanda and the entire world at risk. Faced with treachery and danger, the young king must rally his allies and release the full power of Black Panther to defeat his foes and secure the safety of his people and their way of life.''

The much-anticipated sequel to the film, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will be released in the US on November 11, 2022. Not many details about the plot are known at this point. The film is directed by Ryan Coogler from a script penned by Coogler and Joe Robert Cole. It stars Lupita Nyong'o, Martin Freeman, and Danai Gurira in pivotal roles.

Chadwick Boseman as Black Panther/T'Challa

Chadwick Boseman played the role of T'Challa aka Black Panther in the films Captain America: Civil War, Black Panther, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame. He received widespread critical acclaim for his portrayal of the character in all four films. The role fetched him numerous awards and nominations over the years, including a Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture.

After Boseman's tragic demise in August 2020, producer Kevin Feige confirmed that Marvel would not be recasting the role of T'Challa, triggering divisive reactions from fans around the world. Shortly after his death, Marvel released a tribute video featuring behind-the-scenes footage of Boseman and many others from the cast. The video features several producers, including Kevin Feige and Nate Moore, who talk about Boseman's performance at length.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far