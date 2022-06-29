How much was Chadwick Boseman paid for Black Panther? Salary and net worth explored as actor's estate set to be distributed

Two years following his untimely demise, Chadwick Boseman’s estate worth $2.3 million is set to be equally distributed between his wife Taylor Simone Ledward and his parents. The MCU star, best known for his appearance in Black Panther, is said to have earned around $500,000 from the film in addition to the profits earned by it.

According to CelebrityNetWorth, at the time of his death, Chadwick Boseman's net worth was estimated to be $4 million.

Both sides are said to receive around $1.15 million each from Boseman's estate. The Black Panther star did not have a will before his death and the total value of the estate was stated to be around $3 million at the time.

Taylor Ledward is a singer who began dating Chadwick in 2015. They reportedly got engaged in 2019 and tied the knot in secret. Boseman’s mother Carolyn was a nurse and his father Leroy was a textile factory businessman.

Ledward is currently looking after the estate, and the court has asked her to divide the funds between her and Chadwick's parents.

Exploring Chadwick Boseman’s salary for his MCU films

Chadwick Boseman gained recognition for his performance as superhero Black Panther in the MCU franchise.

His journey started with Captain America: Civil War in 2016 and he continued to play the character in three more installments. He was reportedly paid $700,000 for his cameo appearance in Captain America: Civil War.

MCU then greenlit a standalone film for the character, which was released in 2018, and earned around $1.3 billion at the box office. Apart from the profits earned by the film, he received around $500,000 for it.

He was supposed to reprise his role in the Black Panther sequel. Unfortunately, he passed away on August 28, 2020. A statement on Twitter revealed that he was diagnosed with colon cancer in 2016 but never spoke about it to anyone despite the fact that the cancer had reached the the fourth stage at the time of his death.

Exploring Chadwick Boseman’s acting career

Chadwick Boseman earned a lot of wealth from his career in the entertainment industry (Image via Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

He made his debut on the NBC mystery drama Persons Unknown in 2010 and became popular after portraying the role of baseball player Jackie Robinson in the 2013 biographical film, 42.

He continued to play historical characters including James Brown in the 2014 musical drama film Get on Up and attorney Thurgood Marshall in the 2017 legal drama film, Marshall.

He won several accolades for his performance as the Black Panther in MCU films, including one NAACP Image Award and a Screen Actors Guild Award.

The 2020 drama film Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom marked his final film as an actor. It was based on a 1982 play of the same name and inspired by the life of famous blues singer Ma Rainey. Directed by George C. Wolfe, the film received positive reviews from critics.

