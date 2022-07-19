Why MCU fans believe Doctor Doom will show up in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever - Doom's history with Wakanda explained

With the Fantastic Four confirmed to arrive in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, many fans have been anticipating the appearance of Doctor Doom as well. Doom, one of Marvel's biggest and greatest villains, is long overdue for a faithful depiction in live-action films.

With a recent concept art of Doctor Doom floating around that's been rumored to be from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, it looks like he might soon arrive in the Marvel Cinematic Universe after all. But why in a Black Panther sequel and not in a Fantastic Four film? That's the million dollar question.

So, let's take a look at the history between Wakanda and Doom, and how the villain might fit into the story of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Rumored concept art of Doom from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Image via @Moth_Culture)

Let's get a bit of background on who Doom exactly is. Created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby, Doctor Doom first debuted in April, 1962, in Fantastic Four #5. Going by the name of Victor Von Doom, he is the ruler of Latveria.

Being one of the most skilled scientists in the Marvel universe, Doom is also a skilled magician and a potential candidate for the title of Sorcerer Supreme. When an accident left him scarred, he donned an iron mask and armor. He is also a rival to Reed Richards and one of the biggest villains the Marvel heroes have ever faced.

Victor Von Doom in the comics (Image via Marvel Comics)

Thinking that the world could be made better through conquest, Doom hopes to bring order and balance to Earth. That's essentially his ethos. However, he's had quite the complicated history with Wakanda as well.

Now, with a recent concept art floating around the net and rumors spreading about Doom's involvement in the post-credits scene of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, fans believe that we might see a setup towards Doomwar in the film.

Doomwar, one of the most consequential storylines in Marvel, saw Doctor Doom do a hostile takeover of the Nation of Wakanda. With a bunch of superheroes coming to the Black Panther's aid, we see an all-out war as Wakanda takes part in its biggest fight yet.

Victor Von Doom in the comics (Image via Marvel Comics)

With the Fantastic Four already being introduced and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever to showcase some huge implications for the nation, a hint at Doctor Doom definitely seems to be on the cards.

With the concept art leaking as well, we can expect Doom to go in and steal a bunch of Vibranium from Wakanda, as that was a huge facet of Doomwar. With the setup in the making and the rumored concept art probably being real, it looks like MCU fans might be in for a treat.

Fans, too, need a good Doctor Doom interpretation, as the character hasn't really lived up to the mark in live-action yet. Anyway, we will only know once Black Panther: Wakanda Forever releases in cinemas on November 11, 2022.

