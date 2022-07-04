Who is Marvel's Attuma? Origin explored ahead of MCU debut with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Marvel's Black Panther: Wakanda Forever recently had some artwork drops, giving us new looks at the characters in the upcoming film. The artwork includes looks at characters like Shuri, Okoye, and more.

We also got our first look at some new characters supposed to be introduced into the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Namor and Attuma took center stage in these new artworks for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. While many fans know who the former is, not many know who Attuma is.

So, with the leak of the recent artwork from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, let's look at who exactly Attuma is and how he might factor into the story.

Origins of Attuma explored amidst debut rumors in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Attuma in the comics (Image via Marvel Comics)

With Attuma all set to debut in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, it looks like the film will be going deeper into the Atlantean lore of the Marvel universe. Created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby, he made his debut in Fantastic Four #33 in September 1964.

As per sources, Attuma is a warlord of the Homo Memanus, a part of the Skarka Tribe exiled from Atlantis a long time back. Prophecies spoke of a child born in the Skarka Tribe who would rule over Atlantis by force.

Before Attuma was born, his tribe had been captured by the warrior Rorak. The latter heard of the prophecy and sought to rule over Atlantis by controlling the fate of those born.

Attuma would then be born during the battle. Unfortunately, his mother wouldn't survive. He would keep a clot of her blood from her heart, which would impress Rorak, but Attuma would still be sent to work in the slave mines.

Attuma would grow strong over the years, leading an uprising against Rorak and slaughtering him, thus saving his people. He and his father would then try to make a peace treaty between his tribe and the Atlanteans.

Here, he would run into Namor, beginning their rivalry as they would have affection for the same woman, Dorma.

Attuma in the comics (Image via Marvel Comics)

However, they would develop a complicated friendship for the treaty's sake and get along. Attuma and Namor would then go on a mission to accompany an Atlantean Warrior group, the Swift Tide, but the mission would end in a disaster when the stone they were sent to recover would turn the Tide into monsters.

The battle would reach far, and Attuma's father would become a casualty. This would break the peace treaty between Attuma and Namor, and since then, they have been sworn enemies.

T'Challa Stan @KhameekJ03 The 5 Attuma fans are about to cry watch The 5 Attuma fans are about to cry watch https://t.co/89EIKbLkCZ

Attuma has all the superhuman abilities fans could think of and can even stay out of the water like any Atlantean for up to ten days.

It looks like this rivalry between Attuma and Namor might be explored in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, but to what extent is still unknown. Many leaks have suggested that Namor is the movie's main antagonist, so it looks like Attuma can be the secondary antagonist.

There is still no word on who is portraying him, though. We will find out when Black Panther: Wakanda Forever releases in theatres on November 11, 2022.

