What is known about Namor's rumored appearance in Black Panther 2? Details explored amid possible leaked look

Black Panther 2 will hit theaters in November 2022. Six months are left until the movie's official release, and still, no disclosures have been made regarding the cast, with the exception of Dominique Thorne's Riri Williams. Well, recently, several social media posts and fan art made the revelations of Namor making his MCU debut.

As of now, fans haven't heard anything about the identity of the movie's villain. Hence, the entire Marvel community made assumptions about Namor being Wakanda's villain in the Black Panther sequel.

It has been more than a year since it was hinted that Namor the Sub-Mariner will appear in 2018's Black Panther sequel, and Tenoch Huerta will be attached as the portrayer.

Well, let's look into the other details around the long-awaited film that is seeking our attention.

Details explored regarding the rumored appearance of Namor in Black Panther 2

A blurry image of Namor the Sub-Mariner has been making the rounds all over the internet. A masculine body and green shorts with golden accessories are enough for the fans to get an idea of the comic book character.

The majority of the details are shrouded under clouds of secrecy. However, we can still assume that if the character makes a live-action debut, he will appear in the classic 1960s look.

Being familiar with Marvel comics' Namor the Sub-Mariner, every fan knows the anti-hero hails from underwater Atlantis. However, it's clear from the blurred picture that the appearance of his live-action incarnation follows more of a Mayan or Aztec design than that of Atlantis.

This detailing also adds fuel to rumors that the MCU adaptation of the comic book character ditches Atlantis over the submerged city of Central America.

This change in Black Panther 2 might be done to keep the film somewhat different from DC's Aquaman. That's because Aquaman is also half-human like Namor, and he also hails from Atlantis.

Also, if Namor is the film's primary villain, then, of course, Wakanda will be seen battling with Namor's homeland. If it doesn't feel like the real thing, then it would be difficult for the fans to get invested in Black Panther 2. This could possibly become a significant reason for trading Atlantis for an actual city in Central America.

Cris Parker @3CFilmss MCU Namor is rumored to ditch the Atlantis origin and instead be based on Mexican culture (Aztec/Mayan) . I hesitated on it but after a few hours of sitting on it I think it’s actually a really cool change. Can’t wait to see what that city looks like🤔 #BlackPanther2 MCU Namor is rumored to ditch the Atlantis origin and instead be based on Mexican culture (Aztec/Mayan) . I hesitated on it but after a few hours of sitting on it I think it’s actually a really cool change. Can’t wait to see what that city looks like🤔 #BlackPanther2 https://t.co/4Ve1mA9yRn

Despite all the changes to Namor's story in Black Panther 2 being justified, several fans who have read his origin story already might be disappointed to see the alterations made to it.

That said, Marvel Studios is always careful while introducing comic book characters to the MCU. So, it’s safe to assume that Namor would still be a fascinating character even after going through some changes.

