Fans divided over Namor's first look in Black Panther 2

The much-awaited Black Panther 2, is all set to make its debut on November 11, 2022. The film, which is the sequel to the widely celebrated and beloved Marvel superhero movie, is titled Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Since the news of the sequel was declared by Marvel Studios, social media platforms have been buzzing. Fans across platforms have been discussing the upcoming movie's storylines, character arcs, the casting and much more.

The movie's promo art, too, was recently released by the Twitter account @MCU Facility. The art showcases the first look of Namor, the Sub-Mariner, and it has left fans divided with their opinion on the first look of the MCU character.

Additionally, though the casting of Mexican actor Tenoch Huerta as Namor has left some people displeased, there are a lot of others who are for it.

Without further ado, let's jump right in and find out what the fans have to say regarding Namor's first look for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Black Panther 2 promo art has taken Twitter by storm, leaves fans both impressed and disappointed

Fans took to Twitter to express their opinions about the promo art, displaying a first look of Namor for Black Panther 2. A number of fans were quick to express their excitement and to say that they were impressed with the first look of the very talented Tenoch Huerta as Namor.

Here are some of the positive Twitter posts:

Noah Barnes @Noah_Banes RPK @RPK_NEWS1 First look at Namor in #BlackPantherWakandaForever First look at Namor in #BlackPantherWakandaForever https://t.co/jupOIzspxR I love this look. I didn’t think Marvel was brave enough to adapt Namor’s classic design, but incorporating an Aztec vibe to the costume in order to adapt it was a genius decision. Wondering how he fits into the story when Wakanda is landlocked. But I’m honestly pretty hyped. twitter.com/rpk_news1/stat… I love this look. I didn’t think Marvel was brave enough to adapt Namor’s classic design, but incorporating an Aztec vibe to the costume in order to adapt it was a genius decision. Wondering how he fits into the story when Wakanda is landlocked. But I’m honestly pretty hyped. twitter.com/rpk_news1/stat…

Fans are impressed with how well the MCU has managed to "perfect Namor's look" in comparison to how the character is drawn in the comics. Some shared comparison pictures of the Mexican actor and the Sub-Mariner in the comics as well.

Ali @TheGameFlix_ They really perfected Namor’s look in the MCU, tbh. Also, the fact that they gave him pointy ears, but DC won’t give Black Adam pointy ears is so funny to me They really perfected Namor’s look in the MCU, tbh. Also, the fact that they gave him pointy ears, but DC won’t give Black Adam pointy ears is so funny to me💀😂 https://t.co/Mvu6bmdEp8

Multiverse Of Hype @MultiverseOHype LEAK - First official art of NAMOR has been revealed, and he looks amazing! He even has his iconic winged feet!

Are you excited to see him kick ass in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever? LEAK- First official art of NAMOR has been revealed, and he looks amazing! He even has his iconic winged feet!Are you excited to see him kick ass in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever? 🌊LEAK🌊 - First official art of NAMOR has been revealed, and he looks amazing! He even has his iconic winged feet! Are you excited to see him kick ass in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever? https://t.co/CDXY2bFGu5

At the same time, there are other fans who are skeptical and even disappointed with Namor's first look shown in the promo art for Black Panther 2.

Here are some of the fan Twitter posts where they are expressing their disappointment:

Uroboros🐉 @PirateKingBoros

Ok Marvel.

As a Mexican and a Namor fan I have two words to say to this.

Fuck. You. RPK @RPK_NEWS1 First look at Namor in #BlackPantherWakandaForever First look at Namor in #BlackPantherWakandaForever https://t.co/jupOIzspxR So you race swapped Namor, switched up his origin for no reason, and then made him look like a walking Mayan minstrel stereotype?Ok Marvel.As a Mexican and a Namor fan I have two words to say to this.Fuck. You. twitter.com/rpk_news1/stat… So you race swapped Namor, switched up his origin for no reason, and then made him look like a walking Mayan minstrel stereotype?Ok Marvel.As a Mexican and a Namor fan I have two words to say to this.Fuck. You. twitter.com/rpk_news1/stat…

Here's everything you need to know about Black Panther 2 before its premiere

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is the highly anticipated sequel to the fan-favorite and critically acclaimed superhero movie Black Panther. It is directed by Ryan Coogler, while Joe Robert Cole and Ryan Coogler have co-written the screenplay of the movie.

Kevin Feige is currently serving as the producer of Black Panther 2 and Autumn Durald has been acting as the cinematographer for the movie. Meanwhile, Ludwig Göransson, the renowned music composer, has been serving as the music composer for Black Panther 2.

The cast list for the sequel superhero movie includes a number of promising and brilliant actors. Here are some of these actors:

Lupita Nyong'o as Nakia

Danai Gurira as Okoye

Martin Freeman as Everett K. Ross

Daniel Kaluuya as of W'Kabi

Letitia Wright as Shuri

Winston Duke as M'Baku

Angela Bassett as Ramonda

Dominique Thorne as Riri Williams / Ironheart.

Apart from this talented group of critically acclaimed actors, the cast list also entails a few other promising actors. These include Florence Kasumba, who will be seen reprising her character as Ayo.

Other actors on the cast list for Black Panther 2 include:

Isaach de Bankolé as the Wakandan River Tribe Elder

Danny Sapani as Border Tribe Elder

Dorothy Steel as Merchant Tribe elder

Tenoch Huerta as the anti-hero Namor

Michaela Coel as Madam Slay

It is evident from the discussions and the excitement of the fans that they are looking forward to Black Panther 2. Fans' expectations from the sequel of Black Panther, which starred the beloved late actor Chadwick Boseman, are also quite high.

Don't forget to watch Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which will premiere on November 11, 2022.

