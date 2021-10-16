Who did Dorothy Steel play in Black Panther? Tributes pour in as actress passes away at 95

Black Panther actress Dorothy Steel passed away Friday morning at her family home in Detroit. She was 95. The cause of death is not known.

At the time of her death, Steel was filming Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, the highly-anticipated sequel to the 2018 Marvel superhero film.

Her agent Cindy Butler took to Facebook to share the heartbreaking news. It read:

“Thank you Ms. Dorothy for giving me the opportunity to ride this wave with you. Thank you for all the casting directors who hired Ms. Dorothy. Thank you to the world for loving on her from afar. I received calls from all over the world wanting to interview or do a biopic of her life. She was very selective.”

The statement also read:

“Per Ms. Dorothy, she told me to tell everyone that arrangements and flowers where to send will be posted via Facebook. She was still telling me what to do. That was my Ms.Dorothy………….WAKANDAFOREVER.”

Who did Dorothy Steel play in the Black Panther movie?

The late actress played the role of a merchant tribe elder in Ryan Coogler’s Black Panther. In an interview with Steve Harvey, Dorothy Steel shared her initial hesitation about joining the powerful cast. Reportedly, she had told her agent:

“There is no way I’m going to be in no comic strip at my age.”

While referring to her agent during her interview, she added:

“She was very persistent. I really have to give her credit, because she said, ‘Ms. Dorothy, you can do this.'”

Following her role in Black Panther, Steel played her recurring role as Mother Harris on Saints & Sinners. She also starred in the movie Christmas Wishes & Mistletoe Kisses. Her appearance on BET’s The Oval was highly regarded as well.

Dorothy Steel was in the midst of filming the sequel for Black Panther (Image via WSB-TV)

The actress did not pursue a career in acting until she was 88 years old. During the early stages of her career, she played in TV series The Trouble With Going Somewhere, Baby and the film Daisy Winters.

Many fans of Dorothy Steel took to Twitter to pay tribute to the late actress.

Iris @Free_Spirit2972 @ComicBook I'm so sorry to hear about the passing of the beautiful Dorothy Steel. She had a queenly presence on screen. Rest in power and God bless your soul, Ms. Steel. 👼🏾 @ComicBook I'm so sorry to hear about the passing of the beautiful Dorothy Steel. She had a queenly presence on screen. Rest in power and God bless your soul, Ms. Steel. 👼🏾

Spencer Karter @SpencerKarter Rest In Power Dorothy Steel. Please say hello to Chadwick Boseman in heaven. #RIPDorothySteel Rest In Power Dorothy Steel. Please say hello to Chadwick Boseman in heaven. #RIPDorothySteel

Zahra @zahranealy Rest well with the ancestors. Say hi to Chadwick for us 🙅🏽‍♀️🙅🏽‍♀️🙅🏽‍♀️ | Black Panther Actress Dorothy Steel Dies at 95 comicbook.com/marvel/news/bl… Rest well with the ancestors. Say hi to Chadwick for us 🙅🏽‍♀️🙅🏽‍♀️🙅🏽‍♀️ | Black Panther Actress Dorothy Steel Dies at 95 comicbook.com/marvel/news/bl…

Desert Queen🟡Lovin 420🌬🟢 @bwwlc420 Rest in peace motherDorothy Steel, 95-Year-Old Actress Who Made Her Mark Playing An Elder In ‘Black Panther’Dies blackenterprise.com/95-year-old-ac… Rest in peace motherDorothy Steel, 95-Year-Old Actress Who Made Her Mark Playing An Elder In ‘Black Panther’Diesblackenterprise.com/95-year-old-ac…

Pröxïmä @Prxm02257484 @MCU_Direct RIP 🙏 Dorothy steel. Starting pursuing acting at the age of 88 yrs old is such an inspiration for all those who quit before even starting.May your soul rest in the lands of Wakanda ruled by our king 👑 Mr. Boseman. Both of you are such great peoples 😢 @MCU_Direct RIP 🙏 Dorothy steel. Starting pursuing acting at the age of 88 yrs old is such an inspiration for all those who quit before even starting.May your soul rest in the lands of Wakanda ruled by our king 👑 Mr. Boseman. Both of you are such great peoples 😢

Popitics @Popitics1 “It was just amazing, it truly was. If anyone would have told me I would be an actor, I would’ve said you got to be out of your mind.”-Dorothy Steel “It was just amazing, it truly was. If anyone would have told me I would be an actor, I would’ve said you got to be out of your mind.”-Dorothy Steel https://t.co/k2HjbPitpN

Sankofa TravelHer @SankofaTravelHr

Merchant Tribe Elder in Black Panther.

She was in the middle of filming Black Panther 2. Follow R.I.P. Ms. Dorothy Steel. She playedMerchant Tribe Elder in Black Panther.She was in the middle of filming Black Panther 2. Follow @SankofaTravelHr R.I.P. Ms. Dorothy Steel. She played

Merchant Tribe Elder in Black Panther.

She was in the middle of filming Black Panther 2. Follow @SankofaTravelHr https://t.co/PRMMoZ5oBD

The last time Dorothy Steel was seen on screen was in Jumanji: The Next Level. According to WSB-TV, she had told her agent that Black Panther 2 would be her “last role.”

