Chadwick Boseman allegedly set to be replaced by his sister in Black Panther 2

Recently, we talked about Chadwick Boseman’s untimely death and how his fans have struggled to come to terms with the revelation. The actor had been struggling with colon cancer since 2016, and he was sure that he would be able to survive. However, after a long, dreary fight, during which he was involved in some of his best movies including Black Panther, Chadwick Boseman took his final breath on the 28th of August.

Apart from fans, this came as a surprise to many of his colleagues and other personalities across the acting industry, who had no idea about his condition. This has left Marvel in a bit of a pickle, who had Boseman in their plans for the future of the ‘Black Panther’ franchise. According to ITM, not even Marvel CEO Kevin Feige knew about his condition.

Although all the related parties are obviously saddened by the loss of the ‘Black Panther’ actor, there is a recognition of the fact that business must go on. In lieu of that, certain developments have emerged with respect to the future of Black Panther movies.

Chadwick Boseman to be replaced by his sister in Black Panther 2?

In the movies, T’Challa’s sister’s character Shuri is played by Actor Letitia Wright. The Guyanese actor posted an elaborate tribute to Chadwick Johnson on Instagram. In the heart touching video that you can see below, she can be seen uttering a spoken-word eulogy for Chadwick.

She compared the actor’s soul to that of an angel, and said that his mere presence brought forth a sense of calm and joy in others. She went on to talk about how she wished the two had more time to spend together and how much Chadwick meant to her.

Among this sadness, rumors suggest that the top bosses at Marvel have already moved to decide the future of the Black Panther franchise. According to GameRant, the plan is to show T’Challa’s death off screen, and let his sister take over the title of the Black Panther. Of course, this makes perfect sense as far as the plot is concerned, as various rumors has already persisted that T’Challa might give up the title of the Black Panther prior to his death.

