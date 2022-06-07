Did Black Panther die in Marvel comics? Exploring fate of T'Challa in movies ahead of Wakanda Forever

After the tragic death of Chadwick Boseman, it's impossible to think of anybody else replacing the actor as T'Challa in Black Panther 2. The actor has appeared as T'Challa in four Marvel movies, including Black Panther.

2018's massive blockbuster film made Boseman everyone's favorite, and the second part was confirmed soon after its release. However, things changed when the fan-favorite T'Challa, after suffering from cancer, died aged 43 on August 28, 2020.

It was an immeasurable loss for the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the actor's fans worldwide. As per sources expressing grief, Ryan Coogler, co-writer and director of the first film, stated:

"I spent the last year preparing, imagining, and writing words for him to say that we weren't destined to see. It leaves me broken knowing that I won't be able to watch another close-up of him on the monitor again or walk up to him and ask for another take."

Fans can't think of Boseman getting recast, so let's see whether alterations will be made to the storyline or someone will take the mantle and give us our new Black Panther.

What happens in Black Panther 2 without T'Challa?

Firstly, it's evident for fans to wonder if T'Challa, or Black Panther, dies in the Marvel comics? Luckily, Earth-616's T'Challa didn't meet such a fate. However, he did become unstable and attacked the Jabari tribe due to Iron Fist's aneurysm.

After that, T'Challa couldn't live with the fact that he tried to kill the people he loved, so he left Wakanda and went into hiding.

Hence, it is possible that the sequel to Black Panther in the MCU may follow a similar path. They might show T'Challa going somewhere on a mission or getting killed during a fight while protecting his homeland. If that's not the scene, then several speculations have been made regarding the worthy characters who could be seen as his successors.

One name that comes to mind is Letitia Wright's Shuri, T'Challa's sister, trained by him. Interestingly, in the comics, she has been Black Panther already. She's also intelligent enough to take on the title and be Wakanda's savior.

Apart from that, two more names seem suitable to be T'Challa's successor, and those are none other than Nakia and Okoye.

Nakia, played by Lupita Nyong'o, is a brave warrior who possesses all the qualities that make her the perfect one for the role. Being a member of War Dogs, she often goes out on missions, where she has learned how to survive even in the worst situations.

Okoye, portrayed by Danai Gurira, is the loyal ally of T'Challa. Like Nakia, she is a formidable warrior, and her loyalty toward Wakanda makes her an even better option. She proved her devotion despite being forced to follow Erik Killmonger's commands when he overthrew T'Challa and took over the throne.

Later, Okoye helped T'Challa successfully take over the throne by defeating Killmonger. So, you could say that many existing MCU characters can continue Boseman's legacy.

However, it isn't easy to put a pin on a specific character to take the lead in the upcoming film. Let us know what you think about all this in the comments section.

