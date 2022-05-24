Top 5 villains that need to appear in the MCU

The MCU has been around since the beginning of Iron Man, or at least until the first X-men film was released, and has been going strong without slowing down. The series has garnered billions of dollars at the box office around the globe and has made Marvel fans geek out over the sheer possibilities.

As of 2022, the villains of the MCU have ranged from forgettable and mediocre to some of the best villains ever to grace the silver screen. However, many fans have lamented that they have yet to see some of their favorite villains in the MCU.

While the Marvel movies have had some great moments and amazing villains, there are still comic-book baddies that fans have been craving to have to lurk about in the cinematic universe.

Here is a comprehensive list of the villains fans are dying to see in the MCU.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the views of the author.

Villains the MCU needs

5) Galactus

Galactus as he appears in the comics (Image via Marvel)

Galactus has been named the 5th comic-book villain of all time, according to IGN, and it’s not hard to understand why. His motivation as a villain is to devour all life and planets because of his hunger. His representative, the silver surfer, often accompanies him.

The 2007 film Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer showed the villain in an alternate form where the gluttonous villain appeared as a large pillar of smoke that also ate up planets. However, the design was highly criticized by fans. With that being said, it would make the most sense to have the character remade in the cinematic universe with an updated design.

4) Victor Von Doom

Victor Von Doom in his villainous glory (Image via Marvel)

What’s a Marvel universe without one of its greatest villains ever written in comic-book history? Doom has been portrayed in every Fantastic Four movie that has been released. However, none of the media he has been shown in has captured the true essence of the character.

Doom was classmates with future Fantastic Four member Reed Richards. When Doom created a machine designed to speak with the dead, it malfunctions and severely maims him. He later traveled the world to find a group of monks and made his suit of armor, dubbing himself Doctor Doom.

Given that John Krasinki’s Mr. Fantastic has already appeared in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, it doesn’t seem too much of a stretch to assume that Von Doom will be following soon after in the MCU.

3) Venom

Venom as he appears in his titular film outside the MCU (Image via Marvel)

Spider-Man fans already saw him at the tail-end of No Way Home, but that was only a post-credit scene that counted for about a few minutes of screen time in the anthology of the MCU. Eddie Brock and his parasitic symbiote were promptly sent back to their universe, but not before they left behind a tiny piece of the symbiote.

Venom first became attached to Spider-Man in the comics after the web-head’s suit was torn. However, Spidey decided to remove the alien suit by using the loud vibrations from a bell tower, which forced the alien symbiote away. Spider-Man may have been rid of the creature, but Eddie Brock came across the black goo and bonded with the symbiote to create Venom. The Venom movie was outside the MCU, but this dynamic was never explored in MCU, or at least when it was in Spider-Man 3; it didn’t satisfy fans. Hopefully, a future Spidey film with the dark villain can fix everything.

2) Magneto

Magneto in the marvel comics (Image via Marvel)

This mutant baddie is known for being associated with the X-Men in their wild adventures together, but that doesn’t mean it’s been all sunshine and rainbows with this Marvel character. The character was portrayed by Michael Fassbender and Ian McKellen and has appeared in several X-Men and 20th Century Fox properties outside of the MCU.

Given that Disney has already bought Fox and Magneto happens to be the father of Scarlet Witch and Quicksilver in the comics, it would make for an interesting turn to see his character in the MCU. Maybe fans will finally have a taste for the magnetized supervillain satisfied on screen.

1) Apocalypse

Apocalypse in his comic apex (Image via Marvel)

Apocalypse is a character that fans feel didn't get proper justice on screen. The last time superhero fans saw the superpowered villain was back in 2016 in X-Men: Apocalypse. Oscar Isaac portrayed him, and audiences saw the villain as an ancient Egyptian ruler who sought to transfer his mind into the body of a much younger person.

However, his guards betrayed him and he got trapped in his mausoleum. Awakened after several centuries, he takes his wrath out on the world’s ignorant leaders and intends to rebuild a world anew where the strong survive.

The portrayal of the character in the film was criticized for its deviations from the comic book. Given that fans will be getting an X-Men film in the future of the MCU, it would be nice to see this character in a more comic-accurate iteration.

