Recent Marvel comics may hint at how MCU plans to deal with T'Challa's death in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is MCU's final film release of the year. With the movie being a sequel to the 2017 phenomenon, it faces a tough challenge ahead after surviving a disastrous development phase. With the unfortunate passing of Chadwick Boseman, the entire production has been marred with bad luck.

Not many know how Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will pan out. In fact, many are speculating how T'Challa's exit from the Marvel Cinematic Universe will be handled, as rumors allude to Shuri taking over the Black Panther mantle.

However, with an upcoming comic exploring the same idea of T'Challa's exit from Wakanda, it looks like Marvel might be hinting at something.

New comic hints at how T'Challa's exit might be handled in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Marvel is known to release comics similar in concept to its films during the release phase. Titled just Wakanda, the upcoming comic will be written by a bunch of writers and illustrated by a group of artists. Being five issues long, the limited series will reflect John Ridley's run on Black Panther.

The comic entails T'Challa not being welcomed into Wakanda, and subsequently explores how the nation is dealing with proceedings without its king. A different Wakandan character will be featured in each and every issue of the comic.

In #1 of Wakanda which will be written by Stephanie Williams, we will see Shuri fight for Wakanda, proving that Black Panther's absence won't leave the nation undefended or vulnerable.

Speaking about Shuri's story, Stephanie Williams said:

"I’ve been such a huge fan of the Black Panther over the years, especially the evolution and expansion of the women of Wakanda. It’s truly an honor to kick off the new series with the Shuri story I wrote. I hope I can add to her and Wakanda’s already impressive lore."

Each issue will also feature a backup story that will showcase the "History of the Black Panthers" written by Evan Narcisse and illustrated by Natacha Bustos.

Speaking about the backup story, Narcisse shared:

"I've been a fan of the charm and scale of Natacha Bustos' work for a long time and am thrilled to collaborate with her on a new look at Wakanda's history.

He added:

"The tale we're telling will give readers a deeper look at how the Black Panthers of the past led the Unconquered Realm to glory and left a wondrous legacy that Emperor T'Challa still embodies."

The comic will be released on October 12, starting off with Shuri's story. With that being said, a few issues will indubitably cover T'Challa's narrative and that of Killmonger's as well.

So, how does it tie into Black Panther: Wakanda Forever? It seems like the comic is very much dealing with what happens when T'Challa isn't in Wakanda, and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever might struggle with that same concept as well. In that regard, it seems like Marvel is acclimating viewers to that idea.

Furthermore, since the first issue is about Shuri saving Wakanda, the film could see rumors of her adopting the role of Black Panther come true. As for T'Challa, the lines are still blurred since there hasn't been any official confirmation regarding his exit.

Whatever it may be, all speculation will be dispelled when Black Panther: Wakanda Forever releases in theaters on November 11, 2022.

