5 best Doctor Doom comic stories

The leader of the Kingdom of Latveria, Doctor Doom, is known as one of the most brilliant scientists on the planet. Like other powerful sorcerers, he possesses excellent magic abilities, making him the Sorcerer Supreme. He is also known as one of the most dangerous villains of all time, with a lasting hatred for Reed Richards.

Over the years, Doom has evolved in such a way that he has slowly become a bigger threat to the superheroes of the Marvel universe. Of course, unlike many supervillains, he hasn't accumulated a fanbase for his films. However, there are several storylines in the comics involving him that should not be ignored.

Must-read comics featuring Doctor Doom

1) Fantastic Four: 1234

The story revolves around Doom and Ben Grimm (Image via Marvel)

Written by Grant Morrison, the four-unit miniseries starts with Doctor Doom and Ben Grimm discovering an easy way to defeat Reed Richards. The former creates a reality-manipulating machine called Prime Mover to destroy the entire Fantastic Four. However, it's not easy to fool someone as smart as Reed, who creates a similar machine to help him understand Doom's plans.

Later, when Ben Grimm, aka The Thing, fails to receive the attention of his fellow members, he gets attracted to a Doombot Gauntlet. The machine teleports him to Latveria's Doom Castle. He is also influenced by Doom to walk through the time machine in order to get his human form back. Even though the experiment is successful, he finds that no one is able to recognize him.

2) Doctor Strange and Doctor Doom: Triumph and Torment

Doctor Strange and Doom has to fight a demon (Image via Marvel)

Roger Stern's Doctor Strange and Doctor Doom: Triumph and Torment follow Doctor Doom and Doctor Strange going to participate in a contest in an Indonesian temple. Doctor Stephen Strange became the Sorcerer Supreme after attaining victory. At the same time, Doom is granted an opportunity to free his mother's soul from a demon's custody.

The duo then go to Hell, which is a three-pocket dimension ruled by a demon named Mephisto, They run into the demon on their way.

3) Hero for Hire

Hero for Hire features Luke Cage (Image via Marvel)

Breaking into the Fantastic Four's headquarters in the Baxter Building, Luke Cage successfully convinces the group to lend him a jet so that he can fly to Latveria to meet Doctor Doom, who owes him a considerable amount.

After landing in Latveria, Cage comes across a group of rebel robots, headed by the Faceless One who also seeks revenge against Doctor Doom. While the robots take care of the guards of Doom's castle, Luke, along with the Faceless One, breaks into Doom's throne room. While fighting, Cage learns that the Faceless One wants to kill Doom but he does not want to kill the man who owes him money. So, Luke ends up killing the Faceless One and protecting Doom as a result.

Doom returns Cage's money, and sends him back safely.

4) Books of Doom

The comic reveals origin story of the masked villain (Image via Marvel)

It's known that Doctor Doom is one of the most ancient villains to reside in the pages of Marvel books. It can be difficult to tell the story of such an influential comic book character in comprehensive detail, but Books of Doom does it well.

The comic tells the story of the villain's origin and begins with Doom sharing his details of his past life with an interviewer. He discloses how his mother's soul became hostage to a demon and how he got involved in learning magic after his father's demise. He also revealed how all the failed attempts to learn magic turned him towards science which was something he easily mastered.

By the time he was sixteen, he had invented several powerful weapons to protect gypsies by becoming their clan leader. By the time the story ends, readers have witnessed Doom's evolution into one of the greatest villains in Marvel.

5) The Villainy of Doctor Doom

The comic discloses the villainous path of Doom (Image via Marvel)

Scripted by Stan Lee, the storyline showcases the villainous journey of Doom. Facing hardships since childhood, Doom grows up holding a grudge against humanity, and the villain with the disfigured face is left with nothing to lose.

So, he decides to destroy humanity and rule the world instead. During his journey to conquer the world, Doom comes across several powerful Marvel characters, including Namor, Reed Richards, Silver Surfer, Hulk, and many more. This comic focuses on Doom's psychology, which helps fans understand the motive behind his actions.

