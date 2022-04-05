Who will win between Hulk and Thor? Rivalry explored amid upcoming Banner of War comic

Hulk and Thor are set to fight each other in Marvel's upcoming Banner of War. Marvel is about to celebrate the 60th anniversary of its most prominent heroes in the most spectacular form as the story will showcase a spectacular showdown.

Hulk and Thor will star in this five-part crossover series. It will see Thor completely hulked out and also see the green monster be worthy of picking up Mjolnir.

Hulk and Thor duking it out is an exciting concept that will be explored quite well in the upcoming comic, and we can't wait to see them go at it again. Given their history, where the two have fought each other lots of times, we thought, before the comic releases, let's take a look at the same.

Exploring Hulk and Thor's rivalry before Banner of War releases

Over the years, Hulk and Thor have duked it out many times, from comics to movies. Both are considered the strongest characters in the Marvel universe, and for good reason.

Thor is the literal God of Thunder, and Hulk is just incredible. Many of their fights have ended in draws, with only a few having a clear winner.

The two giants first traded blows back in 1963's The Avengers #3. After Hulk turned on his fellow Avengers (since then, this has become a trend), the Earth's Mightiest Heroes tried subduing him. Hulk and Thor would trade blows over here the first time in a very close fight, and the Green Giant would tie up Thor with train tracks.

After that, the characters would fight a lot, with some battles even being planet-shattering. During the Incredible Hulk Annual #26, Savage Hulk goes around causing chaos until Thor arrives.

Not wanting to hurt civilians, the god teleports Hulk to a different planet, but the idea doesn't work, and they both arrive back on Earth. Thor ultimately breaks off the fight when he realizes the amount of destruction caused.

The characters have not only duked it out in comics, but their rivalry has also bled into live-action films. Both have fought each other in The Avengers and Thor: Ragnarok, with the latter being hilarious and hard-hitting.

After Thor finds himself on the planet of Sakaar, he is kidnapped by the Grandmaster and instantly put against the Hulk. The latter, who doesn't remember his 'friend,' charges at him immediately and throws him around. Thor gets in a few good hits but finds it difficult to battle without his hammer.

At the end of the fight, Thor channels his inner God of Thunder and hits Hulk with a massive lightning strike. Although Thor ultimately loses the battle due to cheating, it still showcases his amazing strength.

If their previous encounters are anything to go by, then it looks like Thor definitely had the upper hand in most of them. Only the situation caused him to lose, like when he had to save civilians or got distracted by a third party.

As the God of Thunder possesses the strength needed to defeat the Hulk, the smart money would be on Thor taking the win. But all of this is just speculation, and fans can find out the answer themselves when Banner of War releases on April 27.

