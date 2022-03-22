From Doctor Strange to Enchantress: 5 most powerful comic characters with magic abilities

In comic books, there are several characters who rely heavily on their magical abilities. For instance, Dr. Fate is unmatched when it comes to casting spells. Another character known for her magical powers is Raven, the offspring of a demon and a human.

However, besides these two, there are several other comic book characters with magical powers that are worth talking about. This article will talk about five such characters.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author’s opinions.

These comic book characters can give a hard time to their opponents with their incredible magical powers

5) Wiccan

Wiccan is the son of Scarlet Witch and Vision (Image via Marvel)

Being the Scarlet Witch's long-lost son, Wiccan also possesses the same magic abilities as his mother. Created by Allan Heinberg and Jim Cheung, he is one of the Young Avengers selected by Iron Lad.

Wiccan, like his mother, can manipulate reality itself using magic. He can also create matter out of nothing and use teleportation to get anywhere instantly. Apart from that, Wiccan can also use his magic to form several powerful energy blasts.

Several stories based on the character revolve around the struggles he and his brother faced while searching for their missing mother. Apart from being an Avenger, Wiccan has also been associated with several groups, including Strike Force, Guardians of the Galaxy, and Avengers Idea Mechanics.

Wiccan, aka Billy, learned about his mystical abilities when he protected a kid who was being bullied, using his abilities for the first time and leaving his victimizer almost dead.

4) Enchantress

Enchantress is a supervillain created by DC (Image via DC)

Enchantress is a supervillain whose mystical powers and abilities make her a valuable comic book character. The fictional character first appeared in Strange Adventures #187.

In DC comic, June Moon is an artist who went to a party and accidentally entered a secret chamber. She came across a mysterious entity who authorizes her to kill an evil force present in the castle. She gets transformed from a civilian June to Enchantress by saying, “The Enchantress.”

The character also defeated several evil forces using her magic, such as killing the monster in Cape Kennedy.

Enchantress can perform molecular reconstruction, which allows her to change the shape of any object or a person. Apart from that, she can form energy blasts to attack her enemies and protect herself. However, the most powerful ability of Enchantress is reality manipulation.

She appeared in Suicide Squad's fifth volume as a team member and was seen romantically involved with the supervillain Killer Croc. In 2016, June Moon appeared in DC Extended Universe's Suicide Squad, essayed by English Actress Cara Delevingne.

Later, the character also appeared on Arrowverse's show Legends Of Tomorrow, portrayed by Samantha Liana Cole.

3) Magik

Magik is Colossus' younger sister (Image via Marvel)

Magik is a superhero closely associated with X-Men. Magik is the younger sibling of one of the team members of X-Force, named Colossus.

She is as powerful as her brother and has the power to teleport others and herself from one place to another. Besides this, she is also a capable sorceress.

In comic books, she is good at black magic and white magic, which she learned from Belasco and Ororo Munroe, respectively. Magik's mystical capabilities were limited on Earth, including scrying, sensing mysterious presences, and casting simple spells.

However, her magical abilities became stronger after joining X-Force as a permanent team member.

The more magic the sorceress uses, horns develop around her body, which protects her from both physical and magical attacks. The armor also increases her physical strength, which was seen when Magik, aka Illyana, tossed the gigantic demon S’ym several feet.

2) Scarlet Witch

Scarlet Witch is a powerful mutant in the comic books (Image via Marvel)

Scarlet Witch or Wanda Maximoff is one of the strongest comic book characters. Wanda had a complete grasp over chaotic magic in the comic books, which allowed her to warp reality and shift probabilities.

Scarlet Witch was introduced as a compelling character in the MCU, like in comic books. Her magical powers were powerful enough to dominate Thanos in Avengers: Endgame single-handedly.

Similarly, in the TV show WandaVision, she created an alternate reality and brought Vision back to life.

From Witchcraft to casting spells, Wanda's abilities are massive. She can also tap into the power of other dimensions and perform Astral Projection.

1) Doctor Strange

Doctor Strange learned his magical tricks from Ancient One (Image via Marvel)

Stephen Strange was a self-centered surgeon before the fatal accident in which his hands got injured. Desperate to operate again, he met Ancient One, whom he believed to be the only one who could help him. While getting his hands fixed, he received training to take the place of Ancient One as the Sorcerer Supreme.

As the strongest sorcerer, Doctor Strange had advanced powers, including the ability to fly, teleportation, energy blasts, astral projection, and more. Doctor Strange also possesses the ability to travel across time with the power of limestone. He can also manipulate matter to create blasts of energy and use the same ability to form a powerful shield.

Most of the time, Doctor Strange taps into his magical powers using hand gestures, and there's no limit to this character's powers. He can travel through time, teleport to different through magic portals, and tap into other dimensions.

