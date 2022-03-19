5 most powerful immortal villains in DC Comics, ranked

In the DC comics, there have been several supervillains who can give a hard time to the strongest superheroes of the Universe. With each new edition, a new threat arrives in the form of a more powerful supervillain. Sometimes, these villains are hard to defeat because they are invincible.

In the world of DC comics, there are some villains who can be reborn, resurrected, or self-healed, no matter how severe the injury is. This article mentions five such supervillains who are blessed with immortality.

These immortal supervillains from DC comics can give a hard time to the powerful superheroes

5) Solomon Grundy

Solomon Grundy always comes back in a new avatar after dying (Image via DC)

In DC comics, Solomon Grundy, aka Cyrus Gold, is a zombie supervillain who made his first appearance in All-American Comics #61 in 1994. His immortality gives him the privilege to get reborn or resurrected whenever killed by someone. Every time Solomon gets killed, he is reborn in a new avatar.

His powers and abilities vary from avatar to avatar. Some of his variations are easily knocked down by a group of humans, and some of the variations prove to be a tricky deal. Over the years, he has also fought several superheroes, including Batman, Superman, and Green Lantern.

4) Darkseid

Darkseid fought Justice League several times (Image via DC)

Darkseid is one of the strongest immortal villains in the entire DC Universe. Being a new god, he has ruled over numerous planets. Even though he has telepathic and time-traveling abilities, the one ability that makes him a danger to his enemies is the Omega Beams that he releases from his eyes and never misses a target.

Apart from these, Darkseid can alter his size at will. In the comics, he is seen stretching his hand to Earth 2's refugees while Constantine tries to transport them to another Universe for their safety.

Every time Darkseid comes to Earth, all superheroes have to gather to defeat the character. Justice League fights Darkseid in the hope of sending him away from the planet. That's because even the heroes know that Darkseid can be defeated, but he is impossible to kill.

3) Black Adam

Black Adam has received his powers from six Egyptians Gods (Image via DC)

While Black Adam is in his empowered state, he doesn't require food or water to survive. He also does not age during this period, making him Immortal. Black Adam received blessings from the six Egyptian Gods that gave him different abilities, including enhanced strength, stamina, and durability.

In the DC comics, he also has a remarkable ability to use magic spells on anyone for any particular purpose. Moreover, like many other supervillains, Black Adam can heal any wound at a fast speed. For instance, Black Adam once resurrected a completely broken jaw which Ultra Man broke.

2) Vandal Savage

Vandal Savage is one the smartest supervillains (Image via DC)

Vandal Savage is one of the most consistent and smartest supervillains that DC comics have created. In the comic books, he is seen fighting with several superheroes. He also appears to have hatred for Justice League and JSA society, making him their long-lasting enemy.

He is created as an immortal being who cannot die or age. He is also immune to all kinds of illnesses. Of course, in one plot, he has been shown dying from a fatal disease, which even his immortality couldn't fight. However, that happened only in one storyline; mostly, the character is presented as a villain who even defeats death because of his immortality.

1) Doomsday

Doomsday is only vulnerable against Kryptonite (Image via DC)

One of the strongest immortal supervillains from DC comics is Doomsday, who has been created artificially by an alien named Bertron. In fact, he was created in Krypton way before the humanoid race even existed on the planet. Since he was created using Kryptonite DNA, he is as invulnerable as Superman.

His power and ability can be measured by the incident when he was seen knocking down Superman to death in the Batman vs. Superman movie. Superman had to use kryptonite to kill Doomsday, and without it, no power in the Universe could destroy the character. However, Doomsday can never be truly dead, as with the right technology, he can always be resurrected.

He can also handle the powerful supervillain Darkseid's Omega Beams. Moreover, no bullets, bombs, or lasers can harm Doomsday.

