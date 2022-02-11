The Jurassic League: All about upcoming DC comics mini-series that reimagines Justice League as dinosaurs

The Jurassic League is a 6-issue mini-series announced by DC Comics on February 3.

This revelation was surprising and exciting news for DC fans, as the series will turn their favorite and strongest DC superheroes as well as villains into dinosaurs.

No one could have ever seen or imagined this coming. The same was with artist Juan Gedeon, who stated that he was not sure whether the idea of coming up with this mini-series was good or not. All he knew was that he wanted to illustrate these creatures.

Justice League reimagined as Jurassic League

As implied by the mini-series title, every member of the Justice League turns into dinosaurs in Jurassic League. However, they are created such that they still flaunt their original characteristics.

For instance, Superman is the one who prefers to fight when there is no option left or the situations are getting out of hand. Otherwise, he is the one who is very kind and uses his strengths and powers to defeat evil.

So, a herbivore dino was preferred to match the vibrations of Superman, and finally, Brachiosaurus came out as the perfect fit for the superhero.

On the other hand, Batman does not possess any superpower, so he knocks down enemies by triggering the fear factor in them. Thus, portraying him as a carnivore dino seems to be a suitable fit (although he won't be into eating meat, you can explore the rest in the comic book itself).

An Allosaurus was selected to be illustrated as Batman. Interestingly, it also has horns on its head that look similar to Batman's ears.

Furthermore, the creator wanted to make Wonder Woman look more athletic, so he decided to go with a Triceratops. According to the official description, it is strong enough to defeat a T-rex despite being a herbivore.

Now finally, let's talk about Joker. The artist went to Vertigo from Primal Rage, inspired by Dilophosaurus or Oviraptor. Also, green hair and wings have been added to the artwork to compliment the villain's personality.

Besides the character description, we also have a synopsis from DC Comics that states:

"You know the story: an infant escapes the destruction of its home planet and is deposited on Earth to be raised by human parents," reads DC's official plot synopsis. "A goddess from a lost city defends truth. A Theropod dons the visage of a bat to strike fear into evildoers' hearts. This heroic trinity, alongside a league of other super-powered dinosaurs, join forces to save a prehistoric Earth from the sinister machinations of Darkseid. Wait ... what? Okay, maybe you don't know the story. So join us and bear witness to a brand-new — yet older than time — adventure and experience the Justice League as you have never seen them before!"

Jurassic League: Publication date

Co-written by Daniel Warren Johnson and the artist himself, Juan Gedeon, the six installments of The Jurassic League will be published one by one by DC every month. The first installment will be available on May 10.

