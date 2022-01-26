Von Miller has proved to be Tom Brady's kryptonite 

Von Miller and the Los Angeles Rams eliminated Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Divisional Round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs. The final score of the game was 30-27 but the Rams led 27-3 at one point during the third quarter.

A big reason for the Rams' dominance for the majority of the matchup was their relentless pass rush that kept Brady under pressure all game.

Brady was sacked three times in the game, while the Rams defense recorded six quarterback hits on the official stat sheet. Von Miller had one of those three sacks.

He didn't just sack Brady, he also forced him to fumble and Miller recovered it himself. Miller has proven to be a big problem for Brady throughout both of their careers.

Von Miller has played for both the Denver Broncos and the Los Angeles Rams, while Brady has played for the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Miller and Brady have played against each other nine total times across their careers. Miller has recorded 8.5 sacks in those nine games.

Von Miller has owned Tom Brady in the NFL Playoffs

Tom Brady sacked by Von Miller

Von Miller has sacked Tom Brady five times across six regular-season games. He has elevated his production against the legendary quarterback in the postseason, recording 3.5 sacks across three matchups.

Miller averages just under one sack per game in the regular season against Brady, but more than one sack per game in the postseason.

The first time the two of them faced off in the postseason was in the 2013 AFC Championship game when the Denver Broncos defeated the New England Patriots 26-16 to advance to the Super Bowl.

The same two teams faced off in the 2015 AFC Championship game and produced the same result, this time by a score of 20-18.

The 2015 AFC Championship game featured Miller's pure dominance as a defensive force. He landed four quarterback hits on Brady while recording 2.5 sacks and one interception.

Including their most recent matchup in the 2021 Divisional Playoffs, Miller now has 3.5 sacks with a forced fumble, recovered fumble and interception across three postseason games against Brady.

Von Miller's statistics against Brady in the postseason are dominant. The fact that he's 3-0 against Brady's team is even more impressive.

Tom Brady has only lost 12 of his 47 career playoff games, meaning that a quarter of his losses have come against teams including Von Miller on the roster.

