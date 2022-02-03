Why Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League's possible delay to 2023 may be a good thing

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League was gearing up for a release in 2022, but a recent report on February 2 claimed a possible delay.

The title is being developed by Rocksteady Games and published by Warner Bros. Entertainment. If the report is to be believed, several publishing house titles, including the likes of Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, are facing delays.

News of the potential delay has been based on insider information. However, no reason has been stated so far as to why the delay in the upcoming releases will be taking place.

While delays in release windows are often a bummer for fans, there are certain positives. While a longer development window may not always turn into better development, it increases the scope for some positive things.

How Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League could potentially benefit from the delay

Action-adventure superhero games have grown on-trend in recent times with the successful release of Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy. DC will not be left behind as it hopes to replicate the success of its rival publishing house.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League has an exciting premise where players have to get rid of them rather than playing as their superheroes.

As revealed in the trailer, the members of the Justice League have been brainwashed and they're now the enemy. Players will play as four characters of Taskforce X - Harley Quinn, Captain Boomerang, King Shark and Deadshot.

While the premise may look simple, the execution may not be as such. While Warner Bros. hasn't given out too many details, the trailer and gameplay reveal complex movements. While basic gameplay will enable players to shoot and jump, those mechanics can fail if not tweaked.

Secondly, every single-player game has one level of complexity. Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League will have a co-op as well. A poorly coded co-op game makes the overall experience extremely bad and can bomb a game.

Then there's the big task of character design. When video game characters are freshly made for an IP, it's one thing as there is room for innovation. All the superheroes and villains who will be part of the game have their lore.

Fans often get irritated when the character they have known for so long doesn't behave like the character they know at all. The delay will allow Rocksteady to flesh out these intricacies in a streamlined fashion.

Once again, the reason the game has been delayed hasn't been mentioned. Games do get pushed back for quality assurances and if that's the case here, there's a chance for the fans to get a more polished game in the long run.

Even if the reason is something else, the developers will surely now have more time to rectify some of the issues that may not have been detected in the first place.

