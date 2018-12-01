Video Game News: Rocksteady not working on Superman game

The developer behind Batman Trilogy dismisses rumors of a Superman game

Rocksteady Studios has been teasing a huge announcement in the coming weeks. The makers of Batman: Arkham Asylum, Batman: Arkham City, and Batman: Arkham Knight were rumored to be taking on another DC Icon in the Man of Steel himself.

Rumors ran rampant that Rocksteady would be moving onto a Superman game. These rumors seemed to be confirmed with a new listing on Game System Requirements titled Superman: World's Finest, with the developer listed as Rocksteady Studios.

DC fans were ecstatic to hear this news, as the Batman: Arkham Trilogy was one of the most well-received video game series to come out in the past few decades, and really seemed to be a step in the right direction for Superhero games. Many titles adopted the Freeflow Combat system after it appeared in Arkham Asylum, including the highly acclaimed Marvel's Spider-Man on the PS4.

However, the community was forced to pump the brakes on the hype train today, thanks to a tweet from co-founder and game director of Rocksteady Sefton Hill.

Looking forward to #TheGameAwards this year! We’re still hard at work in our development bunker so don’t expect an announcement from @Rocksteadygames. When it’s ready to show, you’ll be the first to know. Spoiler: it’s not Superman 😳 — Sefton Hill (@Seftonhill) November 30, 2018

Hill expressed his excitement for the upcoming Game Awards while also breaking that, while the developer does indeed have an announcement to make soon, it won't be at the show and it won't involve Superman.

Now, this doesn't mean a Superman game isn't in the works. It's possible that Hill is keeping that news under wraps until they have a bit more to show fans. As far as what their upcoming announcement will be, it's unknown what it will cover, or if it will involve DC at all. However, Will Greenwald of PCMag had a request that we could get behind.

