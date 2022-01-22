Will Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League be open world?

Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League is shaping up to be a wild experience. Developed by Rocksteady, the studio behind the Arkham series, the game will feature four playable characters: Harley Quinn, King Shark, Deadshot, and Captain Boomerang.

As a squad, you’ll get to control any of the characters in an open-world version of Metropolis. There are various traversal options, like Deadshot’s jetpack or Boomerang’s teleportation. But they aren’t just for getting around: each ability will come in handy during combat.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League blends Arkham series combat with gunplay and an open-world

Who better to explain gameplay than Rocksteady creative director Sefton Hill. During a DC FanDome panel, he revealed key details about gameplay and its open-world nature. Speaking of the style of gameplay, he had this to say:

“So the game is a hybrid of Rocksteady’s experience in bringing characters like Batman to life— that superhero empowerment combined with really powerful, awesome gunplay.”

Rocksteady is intent on creating a unique moveset for each member, weaving each character's skillset in to enrichen the gameplay. Their mission is to make each character feel and play distinctly from one another. Hill also hinted at a possible upgrade system of some kind.

The developers plan on making their “fifth character” — the city of Metropolis — feel like a lively place for players to romp around in. Hill goes on to express that studio’s goal is to blend a life-like, detailed Metropolis in an open world form.

“I think one thing we’re really excited about was to bring Metropolis to life. So Metropolis itself is really the fifth character in the game…”

Will Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League be solo or co-op?

Harley has her own grappling hook (Image via Rocksteady/YouTube)

It’s been confirmed that Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League can be played solo or co-op. If you choose to go it alone, all four members will be accessible on the fly. When switching from one character to another, the AI will handle whichever members you aren’t playing.

However, if multiplayer sounds fun, up to four people can take control of one team member. They can join on the fly and even drop out at a moment’s notice. You never have to start over or pick a specific game mode; it’s a seamless experience.

When is the release date?

Unfortunately, the official release date hasn’t been released by WB or Rocksteady. What is known is that it has a 2022 release window. Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League will launch on PS5, Xbox Series X | S, and Microsoft Windows.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee