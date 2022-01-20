Who are the playable protagonists of Gotham Knights?

Gotham Knights is an upcoming action RPG where Batman will not be the main protagonist. Instead, the Bat-Family steps up to the plate, dealing with some of Gotham City’s most dangerous foes, such as the Court of Owls.

Each of the four revealed protagonists has its fighting styles, moves, and backgrounds, befitting the profound lore of the Batman franchise.

Gotham Knights star four members of the Bat-Family

Revealed during DC FanDome 2021, Gotham Knights is an action RPG set in the rainy, dark city of Gotham City. Each of the four has a unique play style and mechanics to make them stand out. The four heroes are Batgirl, Nightwing, Red Hood, and Robin (Tim Drake). Sorry, fans of Damian Wayne, but he’s not taking the field in this one.

These characters have been playable in a previous Arkham game, so they will feel familiar even to players who are not necessarily big comics fans. Since this will also feature drop-in/out two-player action, the members of the Bat-Family will probably also work well together in combat.

Batgirl (Barbara Gordon)

Barbara Gordon continues her father's fight for justice in Gotham Knights (Image via WB Games Montreal)

Barbara Gordon, daughter of the now-deceased Commissioner Jim Gordon, is a skilled combatant and hacker. She was known as Oracle and aided Batman with useful information in the past. Once crippled by the Joker, she’s ready to fight again. Batgirl wields a pair of tonfa and uses kickboxing, capoeira, and jiu-jitsu to put foes down.

Nightwing (Dick Grayson)

The first Robin is back - Nightwing's ready to dish out justice (Image via WB Games Montreal)

Dick Grayson was the first Robin to step out of Batman’s shadow to ultimately lead the Teen Titans. He’s easily the most clever and experienced team and a natural leader. Growing up as an acrobat in the Flying Graysons, players can expect an acrobatic, fluid combat style. Wielding his signature dual Escrima Sticks, Nightwing will be more than prepared to deal with any foes in Gotham Knights.

Red Hood (Jason Todd)

Red Hood is violent, unstable and playable in Gotham Knights (Image via WB Games Montreal)

Jason Todd was the second person to take on the mantle of Robin, but he met a horrible fate. Being beaten to death by the Joker and then blown up, he was resurrected decades later.

Volatile, intense, and occasionally unstable, he has problems keeping his temper in check. Red Hood is an anti-hero and does not hesitate in combat. Incredibly strong and proficient in various combat styles, Red Hood is not someone to cross. He uses high-tech and more traditional weapons in combat but a non-lethal manner these days.

Robin (Tim Drake)

Robin believes in Batman's mission and continues the fight (Image via WB Games Montreal)

While Nightwing is wise, Tim Drake is a deductive genius. A prodigy, he believes in Batman’s mission and the war on crime. Tim Drake feels Gotham City needs a protector like Batman and wants to live up to those expectations.

Tim Drake is another master of combat but wields a collapsible quarterstaff and excels in stealth-based movement. His background in behavioral science and psychological warfare aids him in trying to be what Batman was.

Each character in Gotham Knights is fun to play and will bring their familiar looks, personalities, and combat style to the upcoming action RPG.

