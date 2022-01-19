Gotham Knights won't be a part of the Arkhamverse

With WB Games Montreal leading development for Gotham Knights, it’s natural to question where the game fits into the Arkhamverse.

WB Games Montreal went with a different approach - it doesn’t. While the game will use characters from the Batman universe, it’s an entire story all on its own. Most importantly, it will not feature Batman as a playable character.

Gotham Knights: a new story disconnected from the Arkhamverse

The story so far

Batman and James Gordon are dead. In the wake of their deaths, crime has risen exponentially in Gotham City. To carry on Batman’s legacy as a crime fighter, Nightwing, Batgirl, Robin, and Red Hood come together to protect Gotham City as the Gotham Knights.

Now that villains are coming out of the woodwork, a secret criminal society is pulling the strings known as the Court of Owls. Their deadly assassin, the Talons, will go toe-to-toe with players. Other supervillains have appeared, such as Mr Freeze and the Penguin.

How will Gotham Knights play?

The Arkham series weaved together a smooth beat-em-up style gameplay with Batman’s repertoire of gadgets. Gotham Knights follows a similar path, but with an added layer of gaining experience to level up.

With that said, the game takes massive departures from what the Arkham series has done in the past. It appears to be a much larger world for players to explore, even traversing with vehicles like the Batcycle. And since Gotham City isn’t on lockdown, the city will seem more alive than ever.

Friendly to the story and lore, players will also play the game co-operatively. Friends can drop in for a two-player co-op if you’re having trouble with a particular supervillain. More importantly, both players can play as the same hero if they choose.

Release date and platforms

Unfortunately, the game doesn’t have an official release date. It was initially set for 2021, but has since been moved to 2022. The game’s official Twitter page shared a written statement:

“We are giving the game more time to deliver the best possible experience for players.”

The game will launch on the PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X and Series S, Xbox One, and PC.

