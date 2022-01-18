Gotham Knights: Gameplay trailers, features, expected release date, and more

Warner Bros.' upcoming Gotham Knights has been on many DC fans’ radars since its 2019 debut. Developed by Warner Bros Games Montreal, this upcoming action RPG revolves around the descent of Gotham.

The basic synopsis is that Batman and his partner-in-law James Gordon (also Commissioner for the G.C.P.D.) are dead. With new criminal threats surfacing and terrorizing the city, a new band of heroes come together to restore the law.

The focus this time around is on the Court of Owls - a shadowy criminal organization known to kidnap individuals. They turn victims into mind-controlled assassins known as the Talons.

Our heroes - namely Red Hood, Batgirl, Nightwing, and Robin - must fight both the Owls as well as the other criminal entities lurking around Gotham.

Play as the Gotham Knights

DC has provided fans with three trailers so far:

Cinematic trailer:

Pre-alpha gameplay:

Court of Owls story trailer:

It’s evident from the gameplay that this will be another Batman Arkham-style experience. WB Games Montreal also made Batman: Arkham Origins back in 2013, so no surprises here.

What are the main features of Gotham Knights?

The game is an open-world action brawler with RPG elements. The world of Gotham is fully explorable, with many missions to undertake and locales to traverse through. As such, there will be no level gating.

Play as one of four heroes, each with unique abilities and skills to acquire (e.g., Robin’s short distance teleportation). As the narrative progresses, players will engage with different villains, each having their own questlines. The campaign can be played solo or with a fellow vigilante in a two-player co-op.

What are the mechanics?

Explore the secrets lurking within Gotham City on your vehicle (Image via Gotham Knights)

Equipment involves weapons (melee and ranged) and a suit (armor). There are RPG staples like levels and stats; enemies level up alongside your Knight to keep gameplay challenging.

Outside of combat, the Belfry will act as a hub for the player. It’s a means for progression for both narrative and gameplay systems. Players can also drive around in vehicles like the Batcycle.

Which platforms is it releasing on?

Face the terrifying Talons (Image via Gotham Knights)

The game is in development for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

When will the game release?

Unfortunately, no specific release date has been announced yet. The game was supposed to come out last year but has been delayed to 2022.

The reception has been largely positive so far, with praise towards the visuals, cinematics, and plot. Gameplay has seen mixed views, with some being vary of the RPG elements, or if it is a Games-As-A-Service (GAAS) model - the latter of which the developers have denied.

Are you looking forward to picking up this brand new superhero experience from DC and WB?

