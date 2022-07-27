Marvel's Black Panther: Wakanda Forever possibly changes Riri Williams and Shuri's bond from comics

This past weekend showed us some new and returning faces as the trailer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever premiered at the San Diego Comic-con. While the introduction of Namor and his fellow Atlanteans was definitely a treat to watch, the trailer also introduced Riri Williams aka Ironheart.

To be played by Dominique Thorne, Ironheart is all set to make her live-action debut in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. However, it looks like the Marvel Cinematic Universe will be taking liberties with her introduction as she is showcased to be really good friends with Shuri.

ázula @azuIakordei Shuri and Riri Williams doing a handshake like Shuri used to do with T’Challa 🥺 Shuri and Riri Williams doing a handshake like Shuri used to do with T’Challa 🥺 https://t.co/XOmySoNkQN

It's not exactly how it goes down in the comics, so let's take a look at how Shuri and Riri's bond has been changed in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

How Riri Williams and Shuri's bond in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will be changed

Shuri and Riri Williams in comics (Image via Marvel Comics)

Riri Williams, aka Ironheart, is a fairly new character who has been introduced in the Marvel comics. Created by Brian Michael Bendis and Mike Deodato, Riri was introduced in 2016.

In the comics, when chasing the Ten Rings organization and finding a magical connection to it, Riri went on to ask Doctor Strange for help with the mission. He points her towards Wakanda, where he reveals the Wellspring of Power is located.

Riri then travels to Wakanda where she is met by Shuri. Their initial meeting kicked off to a very rocky start, but then they both banded together as their goals were the same, and defeated the shadow creatures that were creeping up on them. Later, they are met by Silhouette on their journey, who is on the same path as them.

The three of them make their way down to the Wellspring of Power and disbanded even more of the creatures that had given them trouble, but this time Okoye was with them too. Finding the Wellness of Srping and discovering the Ten Rings, Riri finds her dad who seems to be a part of the organization.

Laith @Laith_DC_Heroes I can't wait to see the badass genius Riri Williams AKA Ironheart shine in the MCU. I know that #BlackPantherWakandaForever will be my favorite Phase 4 movie. I can't wait to see the badass genius Riri Williams AKA Ironheart shine in the MCU. I know that #BlackPantherWakandaForever will be my favorite Phase 4 movie. https://t.co/TWTHtbVnev

After the entire event blew over, Shuri let Riri know that Wakanda will always be there to support her whenever she needed them. In the future, Riri would even help Wakanda make an entire armada for their space program. She would also join them when Wakanda would be at war against N'Jadaka's army.

However, in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, it looks like their relationship will start off with them being friends. The movie was shot at M.I.T. college and some set photos even saw Shuri and Riri interacting with each other. The trailer also saw them shake hands and have a glimmer of familiarity with each other, so it's safe to assume they are definitely friends in the movie.

It also looks like Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will be featuring the origins of Riri Williams turning into Ironheart as well, which will then lead into her own Disney+ series set to release next year.

You can check out Dominique Thorne as Riri Williams when Black Panther: Wakanda Forever releases in theaters on November 11, 2022.

