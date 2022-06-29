How smart is Ironheart's Riri Williams compared to Tony Stark? Marvel Comics details explored

Tony Stark might have been killed, but he has left behind an able successor named Riri Williams, who despite her young age, is said to be even smarter than Stark himself!

A much-loved superhero, when Stark a.k.a Ironman was killed, it was unthinkable to have a universe without him. And yet, Marvel has now found itself an 'Ironheart' in the character of Riri Williams - an inventor/engineer who is just as capable as Stark, even without his years of experience.

In fact, the youngster crafted an Iron Man Armor prototype for herself based on Stark's Armor Model 41. Read on to learn more about this character and what all she brings to the table.

Why is Riri Williams said to be smarter than Tony Stark?

Everyone is aware that Tony Stark made his Iron Man suit using scrap metal.

Following in his footsteps, Williams copied the design of his most advanced suit model: The Armor Model 41. And if that already sounds impressive, you'll be more impressed to know how she did it: By stealing the required materials from her college campus, because of which she later had to bear serious consequences.

Later, while Riri was testing her suit, she managed to stop some inmates from escaping a prison in New Mexico. Taking note of her capabilities and superhero-like gesture, Tony Stark then visited her and motivated her to follow through with her ambition of becoming a superhero.

Riri Williams made a suit by stealing materials (Image via Marvel)

He also told her that if she followed her passion dedicatedly, he would recruit her to his team. Little did he know then that Williams would soon replace him.

Later, she joined a team of superheroes to defeat HYDRA, headed by a brainwashed Captain America. Despite not achieving this feat single-handedly, she still deserves appreciation for playing a prominent role in bringing down the terrorist organization.

As per sources, writer Brian Michael Bendis revealed in an interview:

"She’s smarter than Tony...As we say in the story: high intellects, out of frustration, can sometimes retreat into their own world. This young woman has had that burden but she also has a grounded parent who helped her get to this point. But she also has had terrible tragedy that has informed her more than anything."

She also showcased her intelligence when she was approached by Sharon Carter, who wanted to recruit her for SHIELD - an offer that Riri rejected without a second thought.

At the risk of coming across as rude, she spoke her mind when she told Sharon, "I think SHIELD might be the devil, but I'm sure you're a very nice person."

Fortunately, viewers don't have to wait long too see Riri Williams' Ironheart, as the eponymous MCU tie-in TV show will make its way to Disney+ either at the end of 2022 or the beginning of 2023.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far