What do we know about Marvel x Disney Plus' Ironheart? 

Marvel and Disney Plus are all set to take the legacy of Iron Man forward with the upcoming show Ironheart. Reportedly, filming will begin in Atlanta and Chicago later this month. According to sources, some early filming scenes were spotted in Atlanta in May.

Although several details about the series have still not been disclosed, we do have some information regarding the cast, directorial duties, and the expected release window. Follow along as we discuss the available info and explore what the six-episode series featuring Riri Williams, aka Ironheart, holds for us.

Ironheart features Riri Williams in the primary role

Riri Williams created an Iron Man inspired suit (Image via Marvel)

Created by Mike Deodato and Brian Michael Bendis, Riri Williams has appeared in Invincible Iron Man Vol. 3 #7 as Riri Williams and Invincible Iron Man Vol. 4 #3 as Ironheart. Now, she is making her debut in MCU with the highly-anticipated film Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. She is also getting her first solo series titled Ironheart, which will follow her exploits as she navigates her way through life.

One of the defining qualities of Riri Williams is her intelligence. In fact, her smartness led her to receive a scholarship to MIT at the young age of 11. As one of the biggest fans of Iron Man, she used to steal things to build an Iron Man suit of her own at MIT. However, she was soon caught stealing, which resulted in her getting suspended from the university. However, her life changed when she was visited one day by Iron Man, aka Tony Stark, who encouraged her.

Angela Barnes and Sam Bailey will be taking on directorial responsibilities for the film. Barnes is known for directing Teenage Bounty Hunters, Blindspotting, and Life In Pieces among others. On the other hand, Sam is known for his web series, including Brown Girls and You Are So Beautiful. As per reports, Ryan Coogler (director of Black Panther 2) and his production team will also contribute to Ironheart's creative endeavors.

American actor Anthony Ramos took to Instagram to confirm that he has successfully bagged a role in in the upcoming show. However, the character he will be playing is yet to be revealed.

Dominique Thorne will be seen as Riri Williams, the titular character, on the TV show. As per sources, Thorne revealed how she got the role without giving an audition:

"I was so shocked, in fact, that there was a considerable lag in the conversation. I was waiting for them to say, like, 'Oh, we'll send you the sides,' or, 'Get your tape over to us.' But there was none of that. It was just like, 'Would you like to do this?' It was probably the most unique experience I've ever had because there was no audition at all."

The TV show will consist of six episodes and we can expect it to arrive by mid to late 2023. Are you excited?

