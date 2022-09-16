Where to buy NEIGHBORHOOD x Adidas Adimatic shoes? Everything we know so far 

The German activewear label has reconnected with the Japanese fashion label NEIGHBORHOOD to release a new take on the Adidas Adimatic silhouette. The first look at the brand new designs was recently released, with two color options: black and gray.

The upcoming NEIGHBORHOOD x Adidas Adimatic shoes are expected to be dropped in the coming weeks. Although the partnering labels have not confirmed the release dates of these rugged sneakers, they will be sold on the websites of both brands.

NEIGHBORHOOD x Adidas Adimatic shoes will be introduced in two fresh colorways

Take a closer look at two colorways of the upcoming NEIGHBORHOOD x Adidas Adimatic shoes (Image via Sportskeeda)

For the unfamiliar, Shinsuke Takizawa established the Japanese streetwear company NEIGHBORHOOD in 1994. The company creates high-end motorcycle clothing with military, Native American, and outdoor influences. NEIGHBORHOOD, along with WTAPS, UNDERCOVER, and A Bathing Ape, is regarded as one of the most notable labels in urban contemporary streetwear.

Both NEIGHBORHOOD and Adidas are well-known partners in the streetwear and sneaker categories with a long history of collaboration. The popular duo collaborated with INVINCIBLE to re-equip the Adidas Campus in June.

The pair is now ready to take on the Adidas Adimatic, one of the Originals' most recent vintage models. The Adimatic, which was reintroduced in 2022, has already undergone revisions by labels such as Atmos and Human Made, as the silhouette remains popular in East Asian markets.

Shinsuke shared the first look at the upcoming sneakers on his Instagram account on Friday, September 9, 2022. So far, the designer has revealed two colorways in black and gray with muted tones. Both variants favored a monochrome look, with a hairy suede covering the base of each upper.

Suede accents can also be found on the shoe label's massive three-stripe logo in white. Furthermore, NEIGHBORHOOD branding can be found throughout the shoe, including on the heel counters, tongue flaps, and sockliner.

The letterings "NEIGHBORHOOD ESTD. 1994" and "TECHNICAL APPAREL CRAFT WITH PRIDE" from the Japanese label also appear on the lateral midsoles.

The hairy suede tongue flaps are clearly embellished with silver toned co-branded tags near the neck. These tongue areas are finished with matching lace loops. The gray version has single-colored laces, whereas the black version has two-toned speckled lace fasteners.

Both variants' sole units are black and gray in color. The former has a completely faded black sole unit, whereas the latter has a gray midsole banded together with a black outer sole unit.

Because similar patterns have appeared on previous releases such as the NEIGHBORHOOD x Adidas NMD R1 Primeknit, the Adimatic's traditional shark tooth midsole perfectly complements NEIGHBORHOOD's design aesthetic.

TrenteTroisDegrés @33Degres Deux nouveaux coloris de la Adidas Adimatic x NEIGHBORHOOD Deux nouveaux coloris de la Adidas Adimatic x NEIGHBORHOOD https://t.co/xLD9gTvwQi

Keep an eye out for the newly designed NEIGHBORHOOD x Adidas Adimatic low-top sneakers, which are set to release in two colorways in the near future. These footwear designs will be available through Adidas' official e-commerce website, NEIGHBORHOOD, as well as a few other affiliated retail merchants.

You can keep up to date on the aforementioned shoes by registering on brand websites.

