Where to buy Dr. Woo x Neighborhood collection? Price, release date, and more explored

World-renowned LA-based artist Brian Woo, aka Dr. Woo, is collaborating with Japanese streetwear label Neighborhood for the third time for an apparel, lifestyle items, and accessories collection. This marks the third collaboration between the duo and the debut of an apparel line by the two.

The collection consists of a five-piece apparel line and a two-piece lifestyle line, including, crewnecks, t-shirts, shirts, socks, incense chamber, and a lamp. The collection was launched on the official e-commerce site of Neighborhood on Saturday, June 18, 2022.

More about the newly released Dr. Woo x Neighborhood's third collection

Newly released Dr. Woo x Neighborhood's third collection (Image via Neighborhood)

Dr. Woo and Neighborhood most recently collaborated in 2020 for a lifestyle item collection that included insence chambers, now that the 2022 collaboration duo has joined forces to create a clothing line for the first time.

The apparel line with Dr. Woo integrates detailed line drawing graphics. While continuing the work from the previous collection, they are once again offering an insence chamber. Leading the range is an oil lamp incense chamber, which features a large skull topper with intricate tattoo designs from Dr. Woo, which has an oil lamp motif.

Following the incense chamber is a Kakigoriman figure, which was created in collaboration with another streetwear label, Objective Collectibles, co-founded by Medicom Toy and Edison Chen.

The Kakigoriman figure is styled in a playful athropomorphic-esque pattern in Japanese shaved ice. The shaved ice is done in a special edition design with the colorway centered around the black sesame design.

The apparel line includes five-pieces-

DW / C-Shirt SS, which can be availed at a retail price of $465. The shirt can be availed in gray and white colorway in a size range of S to XL. SW / C-ST, which can be availed at a retail price of $396. The shorts can also be availed in white and gray colorways in a size range of S to XL. DW / C-Crew, which can be availed at a retail price of $164. The crews can be availed in gray and white colorway in sizes ranging from S to XL. DW / C -Tee, which can be availed at a retail price of $110. The tee can be availed in black and white colorway in sizes ranging from XS to XXL. DW / CE-Socks, which can be availed at retail price of $66. The socks come in free sizes in white and gray color.

The clothing items include pocket details over the shirts, availed in white, black, and gray color palettes. Dr. Woo inculcated his unique patterns and style in the entire collection. The unique line patterns injected in the collection include planets and saber-toothed tiger skulls.

The short-sleeved shirts in the collection are constructed in supple typewriter and high-density apparel. The graphics are custom made by Woo and can be seen over the placket, collar, sleeves, and rear of the tee. The cotton jerseys arrive in a pre-washed patterned t-shirt thates custom rubber print graphics and co-branded tags.

The third collaboration from the duo can be availed at the Neighborhood's directly managed stores, on the official e-commerce site, and authorized dealers worldwide, starting June 18, 2022.

