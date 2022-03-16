Who is Captain Jason Chambers? Below Deck Down Under star Aesha Scott reveals he's "wanted by everyone"

The fourth series of the Below Deck franchise, Below Deck Down Under, is all set to sail on March 17, 2022 on Peacock. The new series will not only see a lot of drama and entertainment, but will also have a new captain on board, Captain Jason Chambers.

Captain Jason Chambers is not only famous for his sailing experience but also for his looks. Even chief crew member Aesha Scott has revealed that he is “wanted” by every girl on M/Y Thalassa.

All about Captain Jason Chambers on Below Deck Down Under

Captain Jason Chambers, the youngest captain of the franchise, is ready to sail through the Great Barrier Reef in north-eastern Australia on M/Y Thalassa.

According to NBCU, hailing from the Central Coast in New South Wales, Australia, Captain Chambers began his yatching journey in 1999 as an engineer's assistant. After gaining experience, he started working up to be a captain.

One of the main reasons he loves yachting is that he gets to travel the world, meet new people, experience new adventures, and make new memories.

When not steering the wheel and controlling the yacht, the Captain loves to spend time with his daughter, exploring new places with her, and going hiking and freediving. He cherishes every single father-daughter moment.

Captain Chambers is not only appreciated for his work but also for his good looks. No wonder every girl on Below Deck Down Under was swayed away by his personality. Speaking about her captain, chief crew Aesha Scott told E! News,

"The ladies just love him! Even girls that come on and they have boyfriends are very much trying to get his attention. And most of the girls on the crew as well. He was kind of wanted by everyone and everything.”

Revealing further about her new boss, she said that unlike her previous Captains, he hates the hierarchy system and wants to be anywhere but the wheelhouse.

The captain even does whatever he can to help his team out. From taking out the rubbish, washing dishes, or putting up the decorations, Captain Chambers has done it all as he believes that “we're a team, we're all doing one thing.”

He has already been dubbed as #CaptainCutie by the crew members of Below Deck Down Under, which starts this week, March 17, 2022, on Peacock.

