“Can Arun & Natalia just be eliminated”: The Amazing Race fans take a dig at father-daughter duo’s luck

Father Arun Kumar and daughter Natalia Kumar from The Amazing Race (Image via nataliakumar/Instagram)
Father Arun Kumar and daughter Natalia Kumar from The Amazing Race (Image via nataliakumar/Instagram)
Modified Feb 11, 2022 01:35 AM IST
News

CBS aired episode 7 of The Amazing Race season 33 on Wednesday evening. While viewers were expecting an elimination, none of the teams were evicted from the show.

The latest episode turned out to be a non-elimination segment, which has somehow disappointed fans. They wanted Arun Kumar and Natalia Kumar, the father and daughter duo, out of The Amazing Race. Viewers shared their opinion online, taking a dig at the pair's luck.

The season kick-started before the COVID-19 pandemic and, Arun-Natalia were eliminated at the time. So when the show resumed after the pandemic, they were called back due to a lack of contestants as many didn’t return for personal reasons.

Throughout the season, the father-daughter duo have nearly escaped the bottom line. In the latest episode, Arun and Natalia’s luck saved them again from elimination.

What do fans have to say?

After announcing episode 7 being a non-elimination leg, host Phil Keoghan couldn’t stop himself from saying that he had never seen a team getting so many chances in the show’s history. Apparently, Arun and Natalia’s stint was compared to the nine lives of a cat.

Here’s how fans reacted to the father-daughter duo’s luck:

Can Arun & Natalia just be eliminated like damn ENOUGH why couldn’t last week be a non elimination 😭 #TheAmazingRace
They need to send that father and daughter pair home like they’ve had 4 chances!! GO HOME #theamazingrace
Phil to Arun and Natalia every leg of the race #theamazingrace #AmazingRace https://t.co/s1mcYMWekk
Arun & Natalie: A Tale of Luck #theamazingrace
Did Natalia and Arun pay someone to stay in the game, or are they just this lucky? #theamazingrace https://t.co/tDBMyDd7xL
How many chances are they getting?? Eliminate them already!!! Gosh. #theamazingrace
How do they keep winning the no elimination weeks 🙄 #TheAmazingRace
I swear, if they don't win this thing then luck and chances have changed their names to wth is wrong with you; not even a cat has given these many chances. Lawd, snap out of it, would you?! #theamazingrace
I can’t believe Arun and Natalia are STILL in??? Insane🤯 #AmazingRace #TheAmazingRace https://t.co/jyZjFB3vu6
ARE YOU FRICKING KIDDING ME? Arun & Natalia got ANOTHER non-elimination leg? Utter BS! This is going to be another Flo & Zach win. 😡 #TheAmazingRace https://t.co/yOs85qQ5j4

All about The Amazing Race episode 7

The seventh episode of The Amazing Race Season 33 was titled Gently Down the Stream. However, nothing went gently as the teams had to reach a beach in Corsica, France, where they had to eat a popular kind of cheese filled with live maggots. Although every team puked while eating, Raquel and Cayla managed to finish the task first and move on to the next segment.

They were followed by Kim-Penn Holderness, Ryan Ferguson-Dusty Harris, Lulu-Lala, and Natalia-Arjun. Interestingly, the episode ended with teams arriving at the finish line in the same order.

Natalia and Arjun didn’t have to pack their bags yet, but their track record in episode 7 might result in their exit. Only time will tell which team has the potential to win and take home a million dollar cash prize.

The upcoming episode of the competition series will air on February 16, Wednesday at 8.00 pm ET on CBS.

Edited by Sabika
