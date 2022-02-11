“Can Arun & Natalia just be eliminated”: The Amazing Race fans take a dig at father-daughter duo’s luck

CBS aired episode 7 of The Amazing Race season 33 on Wednesday evening. While viewers were expecting an elimination, none of the teams were evicted from the show.
The latest episode turned out to be a non-elimination segment, which has somehow disappointed fans. They wanted Arun Kumar and Natalia Kumar, the father and daughter duo, out of The Amazing Race. Viewers shared their opinion online, taking a dig at the pair's luck.
The season kick-started before the COVID-19 pandemic and, Arun-Natalia were eliminated at the time. So when the show resumed after the pandemic, they were called back due to a lack of contestants as many didn’t return for personal reasons.
Throughout the season, the father-daughter duo have nearly escaped the bottom line. In the latest episode, Arun and Natalia’s luck saved them again from elimination.
What do fans have to say?
After announcing episode 7 being a non-elimination leg, host Phil Keoghan couldn’t stop himself from saying that he had never seen a team getting so many chances in the show’s history. Apparently, Arun and Natalia’s stint was compared to the nine lives of a cat.
Here’s how fans reacted to the father-daughter duo’s luck:
All about The Amazing Race episode 7
The seventh episode of The Amazing Race Season 33 was titled Gently Down the Stream. However, nothing went gently as the teams had to reach a beach in Corsica, France, where they had to eat a popular kind of cheese filled with live maggots. Although every team puked while eating, Raquel and Cayla managed to finish the task first and move on to the next segment.
They were followed by Kim-Penn Holderness, Ryan Ferguson-Dusty Harris, Lulu-Lala, and Natalia-Arjun. Interestingly, the episode ended with teams arriving at the finish line in the same order.
Natalia and Arjun didn’t have to pack their bags yet, but their track record in episode 7 might result in their exit. Only time will tell which team has the potential to win and take home a million dollar cash prize.
The upcoming episode of the competition series will air on February 16, Wednesday at 8.00 pm ET on CBS.