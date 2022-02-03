Who went home on The Amazing Race? Elimination results explored as CBS show gets top 5

Inspirational educators Akbar Cook Sr. and Sheridan Cook have been eliminated from The Amazing Race season 33, leaving the other players to contest in the next race.

The Amazing Race show, which started on January 5, 2022, on CBS will now have five teams competing to win a one million dollar cash prize.

Elimination results explored as The Amazing Race show gets top 5 teams

With the elimination round returning in episode 6, another duo said goodbye to the rest of the teams in the iconic show hosted by New Zealand television personality Phil Keoghan.

Couple Akbar Cook Sr. and Sheridan Cook were sent home after failing in their Corsica race.

In episode 6, the teams traveled to the island of Corsica in France by private jet and went canyoneering through the beautiful landscape of natural rockslides, waterfalls, and rivers. Unfortunately, by the end, the childhood sweethearts were eliminated from the race.

The 45-year-old Akbar has been married to 44-year-old Sheridan for 17 years and they are parents to three children. Hailing from Martinsville, NJ, Akbar is a principal while Sheridan is a teacher. The college sweethearts had played Division 1 basketball.

The remaining teams that made it to the top 5 and will now compete for the one million dollar cash prize are:

Kim and Penn Holderness (Internet Personalities)

Marissa “Lala” Gonzalez and Marianela “Lulu” Gonzalez (Twins/Radio Hosts)

Raquel Moore and Cayla Platt (Flight Attendants)

Ryan Ferguson and Dusty Harris (Best Friends)

Arun Kumar and Natalia Kumar (Father/Daughter)

The shooting of season 33 started in February 2020, but after filming three episodes, the shooting came to a halt due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Fortunately, the shooting later resumed after “the longest pit stop in the show’s history.”

Post-COVID filming of the show began in Switzerland from September to October 2021.

About The Amazing Race

The adventure reality game show has 11 or 12 teams of two who race around the world, interact with locals, perform challenges, deduce clues, and use public transportation on a limited budget to complete the challenge. The first team to arrive at the end of the final leg (each race is split into legs) wins the grand prize of $1 million.

Created by Elise Doganieri and Bertram van Munster, The Amazing Race airs on CBS. All the episodes of the show can also be viewed on Hulu or Paramount+.

Edited by Atul S