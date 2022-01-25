Do people actually get the prizes on 'Let's Make a Deal'? Process explained as CBS show set to air on January 26

Airing since 1963, Let's Make a Deal is back again to cheer its audience with around a quarter of a million dollars in cash and prizes up for grabs. The game show will stream on January 26 on the CBS television network.

This time, Let's Make a Deal has some grand prizes lined up for its players, including trips to Portugal, Croatia, and Greece, a Mercedes-Benz SUV, and a 2022 Lamborghini Huracan EVO Spyder, worth over $347,000. Also, at least one contestant is guaranteed to win a cash prize of $50,000.

These are the biggest prizes that the show has offered in its 58-year span.

Do people really get the prizes on 'Let's Make a Deal'?

According to RealityTitbit, people actually get prizes but only if they are ready to pay taxes on the prizes they won.

To get selected for the game on Let's Make a Deal, the audience members need to be dressed in fun attire. Upon being called, they are shown a prize while another item, which might have something of equal or greater value, is hidden. They are then asked whether they want to exchange it for another item or keep their prize.

Let's Make a Deal offers huge prizes, including a vacation trip, electronics, furniture, appliances, and a car. However, most prizes are given by the manufacturers or service providers to promote their products.

As per RealityTitbit, CBS may pay for a few prizes to its audience, but they are usually at a discounted price in return for the contestant being shown on air.

Since the contestants are not paid, and even the show's set is the same for almost all the episodes, the game show reportedly does not have to spend a fortune on its production.

Reporter Nate Eaton from East Idaho News revealed that he won a European vacation and an island getaway worth $24,766, along with his wife, in Let's Make a Deal in 2012. They were later escorted to the show's office to fill in paperwork, confirming they would not disclose any details of the show until it airs.

For their vacation, to be taken within a year, the couple was asked to pay almost $6,000 in taxes. However, Eaton and his wife declined the offer as they were soon going to be parents and could not afford to pay the taxes.

Eaton further revealed:

"If you win a car, you have to go to a specific car dealership that the show exclusively works with and, if you decide to upgrade the vehicle, you'll most likely be paying the manufacturer's suggested retail price."

Hosted by Emmy award winner Wayne Brady and produced by Fremantle, the popular show will air on January 26 on the CBS television network.

Edited by Ravi Iyer