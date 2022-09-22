Where to buy Thrasher x Vans footwear pack? Price and more details explored 

The skateboarding label Vans has once again teamed up with the highly coveted skateboarding magazine Thrasher to launch reimagined variants of their previous collaboration's iconic silhouettes. The Sk8-Hi and Old Skool sneaker designs received a Thrasher makeover for their latest collection.

The recently introduced Thrasher x Vans footwear pack is currently available for purchase from the skateboarding label’s online stores. While the collaborative Sk8-Hi shoe is priced at $100 per pair, the Old Skool rendition is priced at $90 for a pair. These pairs are offered in sizes ranging from 6.5 to 13.

Thrasher x Vans introduced their Sk8-Hi and Old Skool shoes with flaming red overlays

Here's a detailed look at the newly launched Sk8-Hi shoes sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

Thrasher has been the longest-running and best-selling skateboard journal since it originally started publishing in San Francisco, California, in January 1981. Its name is synonymous with both the sport's origins as well as its evolution. Thrasher has expanded beyond the page thanks to its team that is committed to articulating this progression and its readership. It has grown and improved since then.

However, this isn't the first time that Thrasher has collaborated with the shoe brand. In July 2017, the duo joined forces to introduce their apparel and footwear range full of flaming graphics from Thrasher. In their previous launch, they reinterpreted the Sk8-Hi silhouette, but unlike the latest Old Skool low-tops, they then offered Slip-Ons as their second shoe.

To begin with, the two revamped footwear designs feature 10 oz of high-quality canvas upper construction. Both models sport scorching "THRASHER" lettering that covers the all-black canvas tops in offerings flipped in 90 degree increments. They used the publication's fiery orange and yellow hued flaming emblem. The rest of the silhouette is carried by their famous black and white color scheme.

Here, black forms the base of the uppers that sports the scattered flaming Thrasher prints all over. The tongue flaps are made using black clothing that appears right next to matching eyelets. These tongue areas are wrapped up with crisp white lace fasteners on top.

Coming to the laterals, the midfoot side-stripe is executed perfectly with white overlays. These white Vans side-stripes are stitched with the brand’s checkerboard-printed tags.

Take a detailed look at the low-top Old Skool sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

Although the widely acclaimed Off the Wall logo can be spotted on tongue flaps of Sk8-Hi shoes, it is missing from the other Old Skool footwear edition.

Both the models are complete with white inner linings paired with the cream insoles. The insoles of the two variants are stamped with signature Off the Wall logos.

The Vans' renowned waffle sole plus PopCush padding are featured on every pair for dependable comfort and traction.

Don’t forget to grab the limited-edition Thrasher x Vans FW22 footwear pack. THe pack is easily accessible from Vans’ e-commerce stores as well as a few other retail partners. Interested buyers can buy the Sk8-Hi for $100, whereas the Old-Skool shoe for $90 per pair. Multiple sizing options are offered for each pair.

