Where to buy Slam Jam x Vans Sk8-Hi shoes? Release date and more details explored 

Vans and Slam Jam have previously collaborated, so they're not strangers to working together. But their collaboration hasn't yielded many joint ventures in the last ten years. This is bound to change now that the Italian label has announced its Sk8-Hi collaboration with the skateboarding behemoth.

The newly announced collaboration between the two globally acclaimed brands features a subdued off-white and black color scheme, a stark contrast to the multicolored aesthetic seen on the collab's Slip-On release in 2015.

The upcoming Slam Jam x Vans Sk8-Hi shoes will hit the market on Thursday, September 22, 2022. These limited edition skate high-tops will be sold through Slam Jam’s online and offline stores.

Slam Jam x Vans Sk8-Hi shoes will come in black suede overlays

Here's a detailed look at the impending sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

Slam Jam was founded in 1989 by Luca Benini as an online marketplace for fashion, entertainment, and culture. Following its humble beginnings in Benini's garage, the marketplace quickly rose to prominence among shoppers looking for hard-to-find American and British streetwear fashion.

Slam Jam, Benini's Italian fashion label, is built on collaboration. The retailer has collaborated with a number of brands so far this year, including Salomon, FILA, DEVO, AC Milan, Our Legacy, Brain Dead, and New Era. Now, the fashion retailer has added Vans to its list of collaborators by releasing its version of the Vans Sk8-Hi.

The Vans Sk8-Hi is widely regarded as the crown jewel of skate footwear. It is an instantly recognisable classic that has outlasted trends. The shoe is not only a staple of skate culture, but it is also a popular choice for casual wear sneakers. Its silhouette is even a blank canvas for designers, fashion houses, and brands.

Slam Jam enters the picture with its trademark grunge undertones and additions that fit this shoe into the brand's (Un)Corporate Uniform ethos. Although the latest design is predominantly black, white and red detailing make it more appealing.

The pair is now available in an inverted external and internal colorway, with black suede contrasting with ecru canvas on the uppers. The premium suede toe tops are marked with aligned perforations for improved breathability.

Fullress @fullress



Slam Jam × VANS SK8-HI (スラムジャム バンズ スケートハイ)



fullress.com/slam-jam-vans-… 海外 9/22 発売！Slam Jam × VANS SK8-HI (スラムジャム バンズ スケートハイ) 海外 9/22 発売！Slam Jam × VANS SK8-HI (スラムジャム バンズ スケートハイ)fullress.com/slam-jam-vans-… https://t.co/Rj9Tw4zBZM

Waxed laces with logos, a Slam Jam mid-panel moniker, leather Vans stripes, and an upside-down circular "A" emblem emblazoned into the back heel cups round out the details on these shoes.

Another distinctive feature of the shoe is a heavy-duty ink print on the waffle outer sole unit designed by British artist Fergus "Fergadelic" Purcell and inspired by 1970s psychedelia. The inner linings are also covered in matching black textiles in this case.

The shoe is a counter-culture reflection, fusing Slam Jam's identity with the goals of skate communities. The crisp white sole units are imprinted with the iconic Vans Off the Wall logo, while the red heels complete the look.

Keep an eye out for the Slam Jam x Vans Sk8-Hi shoes, which are set to release on Thursday, September 22, 2022. Interested readers can purchase these collaborative pairs both online and at Slam Jam's physical locations.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far