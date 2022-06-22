4 popular Fila collabs in 2022 

Established in 1911, the South Korean sportswear label Fila has been designing shoes and clothing items for more than a century. The company, which was started by Ettore and Giansevero Fila, has become a household name. Fila continues to push boundaries with its new designs and dynamic collaborative work.

2022 has witnessed many of the brand’s famous partnerships, namely those with Sonic Hedgehog 2 and Slam Jam. Most recently, the label’s three-way association with Tupac Shakur and Grant Hill stormed the internet, which is slated to be dropped soon. While waiting for the upcoming Tupac 2pac X Fila GH2 collaborative sneakers, let’s take a quick peek at widely loved Fila collaborations, which made headlines in 2022.

Four Fila partnerships of 2022 that were well received by fans

1) Fila x Sonic the Hedgehog 2

Sonic Hedgehog 2 collaborative slip-on (Image via Twitter/@FILAUSA)

What could be better than a recreation of the Sonic Hedgehog’s notorious shoes to celebrate the worldwide release of its sequel? Fila joined the celebrations with the red silhouettes sported by Sonic in Sonic the Hedgehog 2.

Paramount Pictures and the south Korean brand teamed up earlier this year. This was probably the first time the official Sonic shoes were replicated so accurately. Achieving perfect timing, these shoes were released ahead of the premiere of the sequel movie, which was set for April 8.

The playful Ray Tracer Evo x Sonic 2 shoes were gender-neutral slip-ons, which arrived with the price tag of $110. The pair was offered on the brand's company portal, though it soon went out of stock following its high demand. The sneakers were dropped in sizes ranging from 3.5 to 13.

The Fila x Sonic the Hedgehog 2 shoe combined the recognizable Sonic features into the authentic Ray Tracer Evo silhouette. The sneakers exhibited a slip-on construction with high-quality meshes and synthetic fabrics on the top.

The brilliant red accent formed a large part of the footwear, with flashes of white and dashes of golden yellow placed on the tongue flaps. Moreover, the upper boasted a white elasticated netting, best suited for effortless entry-exit and breathability.

The two labels fused Fila's "F" emblem and Sonic's power sign to enhance the details. Furthermore, the rear heel tab, as well as the top tongue pull tabs, were both stamped with the co-branded insignia.

The insoles were adorned using white and red lettering that mentioned “Sonic the Hedgehog 2" and "FILA." The sock liners, which possessed a deeper red finish, were constructed of repurposed energetic materials. White sole units underneath it nicely complemented the lively appearance of the shoe.

The sportswear label’s Energized Midsole cushioning, incorporated for extra coziness and comfort, rounded out the shoe design.

2) Aries x Fila

Aries x Fila collaborative clothing pieces (Image via Sportskeeda)

Aries, a famous London streetwear manufacturer, partnered with Fila earlier this year. The two lifestyle wear labels worked upon a gender-neutral Aries x Fila hybrid assortment.

Both labels combined their strengths for the non-gender-specific limited-edition lineup, which embraced the south Korean brand's rich legacy and Aries' creative ethos.

Dubbed “Vela Nera,” the Aries x Fila collection was a way to celebrate tomorrow while being a homage to the past.

Sofia Prantera designed the complete selection, which offered ready-to-wear jackets, jeans, t-shirts, track pants, seamless tops, hoodies, briefs, dresses, swimwear, and shoes. These designs drew impetus from Italian cultural values, gender-fluid designs, and mythological influences. The assortment's designer pieces were evocative of Grecian marbles, illustrated in the collection's color palette.

The Aries x Fila Vela Nera lineup came with prices ranging from $100 to $410 on the brands' respective e-commerce locations. The collection was made public on May 5, 2022.

3) Fila x Slam Jam

Fila x Slam Jam collaborative offerings (Image via Sportskeeda)

In the first-ever engagement of Slam Jam and Fila, two Italian titans reinterpreted a few of Fila’s most prominent designs with an upgrade. A total of seven gender-neutral pieces created in grey, white, and red, adorned with co-branded fragments, were featured in the collection.

The winter grey outerwear and a track jacket, which were made of ultra-light nylon, were amongst the major attractions of the lineup. These pieces were released, alongside the pinstriped training top, running shorts, and training cap for the ultimate track and field look.

Homactu @homactu

Further, the full-sleeve polo shirt came with tracksuit bottoms. The rugged appearance was reinforced with accessories like a nylon padded workout bag and an ultralight sacoche.

The Slam Jam x FILA Redefined assortment was put on the market on May 21. It was made available on Slam Jam’s e-commerce website, Slam Jam retail locations, and select retailers.

4) Barneys New York x Fila

Barneys New York collaborative footwear collection (Image via Barneys New York)

The South Korean brand collaborated with Barneys New York for an all-new footwear release. Their latest collection offers six pieces for men and women and expands on both the brands' histories of collaborating on limited-edition clothing and footwear releases over the years.

The assortment comprised of classic designs in muted shades and hefty silhouettes featuring vivid hues, with three selections each for men and women. The upgraded Original Tennis Lux and Disruptor II Exp, as well as new styles like the R1 Runner and Ray Tracer TR4 shoe, were some of the centerpieces of the collection. The price range for the assortment varied from $150 to $275.

In an interview with FN, Tara Narayan, SVP of marketing at Fila North America, said,

“Fila and Barneys New York have a successful history of launching limited-edition apparel and footwear collaborations over the last several years,”

She continued,

“Similar to our brand, Barneys New York has a deep and meaningful heritage. By bringing our two brands together for another collaboration, we wanted to offer our customers an elevated update to some of our iconic styles, while also introducing new silhouettes with a premium touch.”

The Barneys New York x Fila sneaker range was available online at SaksFifthAvenue.com, Fila’s e-commerce location, alongside Barneys Japan physical stores.

