Where to buy the Slam Jam X Fila collection? Price, release date, and more about the collab

Activewear brand Fila is collaborating with the Italian streetwear brand Slam Jam for a Slam Jam x Fila Refined collection. The collaborative partnership, dubbed Refined, is a reimagination of Fila's archives to showcase the best of the era.

For Spring Summer 2022, Slam Jam is digging through the extensive sportswear archives of Fila's heritage to launch a seven-piece collection. The first drop of the Slam Jam x Fila Refined collection will be found on the official e-commerce site of Slam Jam on May 21, 2022.

More about the upcoming Slam Jam x Fila Refined collection

upcoming Slam Jam x Fila Refined collection (Image via Sportskeeda)

After collaborating with Levis, Asics, 1017 ALYX 9SM, and Snoop Dogg, Slam Jam is collaborating with Fila for an apparel and accessory collection in a limited edition seven-piece launch.

The capsule is called Redefined and is part of Slam Jam's (Un)corporate Uniforms project. The upcoming ensemble in the (Un)corporate Uniforms project is a private label arm of the Italian streetwear retailer.

The introduction of the project is,

"Since 1989 Slam Jam has been committed to connecting tribes of like-minded from across the globe using the language and uniforms of subcultures. Objects made in collaboration with partners serve as artefacts of this ongoing process," reads the Slam Jam site.

The redefined collection collaborates for the first time and takes its clues from the name. Some of Fila's iconic heritage pieces have been studied, recontextualized, updated, and ultimately redefined. The iconic archival work will be delivered in a fresh outlook that stacks up nicely against the 90's era bangers.

The 90's bangers are reintroduced with technical and modern updates. The seven-piece redefined collection includes a track-and-field inspired collection that is practical and functional and can be added to the wardrobe as a lifestyle choice for everyday wear.

All seven pieces from the collection are gender-neutral and are built on a minimalistic color palette, including basic colors such as black, gray, red, and white. Co-branded patches of both labels can be seen across the collection.

The redefined collaboration includes outerwear options, despite being a part of the Summer Spring collection; however, the outerwear offerings are lightweight and can be worn in rough weather conditions. The outerwear options include a light windbreaker jacket in a frosty gray colorway.

Another track jacket is offered in a lightweight black color scheme with pops of red. Both outerwear options are constructed with lightweight nylon materials. Accompanying outerwear complements apparel pieces with casualwear options such as shorts, running tops, and hats.

Shorts, hats, and running tops can be availed in a black colorway. For more casual options, the redefined range offers polo shirts, corded sacoche, and a padded nylon gym bag in white, gray, and red to give a timeless appearance.

The branding is done with Fila's classic insignia and Slam Jam logo patches featuring across the entire redefined capsule. The Slam Jam x Fila Redefined collection will be available exclusively on the official e-commerce site and in-store of Slam Jam and Fila on May 21, 2022.

A unique party event with Evian Christ will be organized to commemorate the launch on May 19, 2022.

Edited by Suchitra