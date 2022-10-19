Where to buy Nike Dunk Low “Multicolor Swoosh” shoes? Price and more details explored

Nike is all set to welcome another new style of its legendary Nike Dunk Low sneakers. This new makeover features multiple colorful swooshes on the lateral side of the conventional Dunk Low shoe. Panda-like black and white leather panels will form the body of the silhouette.

The upcoming women’s special Nike Dunk Low silhouette is expected to enter the footwear world in the next few months. Some sneaker media outlets, like Sole Retriever, mentioned that this sneaker will launch sometime during the spring of 2023. This multicolor swoosh sneaker will be sold with a price tag of $120 for each pair.

Interested buyers can find them on the Nike.com, Swoosh’s SNKRS app, and with other affiliated retail marketplaces following their release.

Nike Dunk Low will arrive with Multicolor Swooshes, wrapped in black and white Panda overlays

Here's a detailed look at the Nike Dunk Low Multicolor Swoosh sneaker (Image via Sportskeeda)

As already seen in 2022, minimal and classic sneakers are the ones that continue to dominate the demand of the market. Every time a classic colorway is reintroduced like the Nike Dunk Low "Panda" or the Air Jordan 4 "Military Black," it continues to sell out.

In the latest edition, the shoe label has reinterpreted the Nike Dunk Low silhouette with Multi-Color Swoosh on the basic "Black White" variant.

The story of the iconic sneaker design on Nike's website reads:

“From backboards to skateboards, the influence of the Nike Dunk is undeniable. Although introduced as a basketball shoe in 1985, its flat and grippy soles were perfect for a neglected sports community—skaters. Uncovering a subculture craving creativity as much as function, the Dunk released decades of countless colourways that continue to capture the soul of skaters from coast to coast.”

The upcoming sneakers are adorned with a White/Washed Teal-White-Safety Orange-Rush Pink color scheme. As the name suggests, the sneaker's top features a panda-inspired two-toned colorblocking, with leather wrapped in black and white hues. While the foundation of the shoe is white, its overlay are made of black leather panels.

Take a closer look at the speckled midsoles and marble-like lace aglets of these impending sneakers (Image via Nike)

An oval-shaped Nike branding tag in an array of colors, matching the colors of the Swooshes seen along the profile. It can be spotted around the upper side of the white tongue flap. To compliment these tongue areas, the all-white lace loops are adorned with marble-like aglets.

The standard-sized Swoosh has a leather trim, and there are stitched details as well as an unfinished Swoosh nearby. The branding details are finished with a variety of materials.

The inner linings are covered in black fabric, while the insoles are enhanced with colorful patterns. On the rear side, the heel tab significantly deviates from the black/white color pattern and becomes dark gray with a black "Nike" insignia sitting on top.

Finalizing this simple aesthetic is the white Dunk midsole, which is covered with multicolored speckles. This brilliantly executed midsole is united with a bold black rubber outer sole unit to complete the look.

In the spring of 2023, Nike and a few other select retail chains will offer the women’s Nike Dunk Low Multi-Color Swoosh Black White both online and in-store. The selling price is fixed at $120 for each pair.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes