Where to buy Air Jordan 4 Retro Thunder shoes? Price, release date, and more details explored

Nike's outperforming sub-label, Jordan Brand, has already prepared its calendar for the next year, with one of the most awaited Air Jordan 4 Retro “Thunder” colorway on the list. These classic sneaker designs will be re-releasing in the summer of 2023.

The highly coveted Air Jordan 4 Retro “Thunder” sneaker edition is expected to hit the footwear market on May 13, 2023. These shoes will be available in men’s, grade school, pre-school, and infant/toddler variants. While the men's and grade school pairs will be priced at $210 and $150, respectively, the pre-school pair will cost $85 and the infant/toddler pair will cost $65.

You can buy these classic footwear pieces from the Nike’s SNKRS app and a few other retail marketplaces after their launch.

Nike’s Air Jordan 4 Thunder colorway will be offered in yellow and black overlays

Here's a detailed look at the impending AJ4 Thunder sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

For those who don't know the brand, Jordan Brand’s first item to hit the world market was Air Jordan 4. Another milestone for the silhouette was its appearance in Spike Lee's movie Do the Right Thing, which went beyond basketball and had a huge cultural impact. Following this, the shoe label began gaining momentum and it kept soaring.

The origin and history of Air Jordan 4 on Jordan brand’s official website states:

“Proving his preeminent athletic prowess and distinctive style, Jordan closed the 1988/89 season with one of the game's most notable plays. With 6 seconds left in game 5 against Cleveland, MJ sinks "the shot", a dexterous, buzzer-beating move that continued to propel MJ along on his awe-inspiring journey.”

Ever since its induction into the Jordan sneaker collection, Air Jordan 4 has been treated to various enchanting makeovers. Many of these makeovers have been reintroduced by the shoe label time and again. The summer of 2023 will see the return of another highly regarded former AJ4 "Thunder" edition.

The Air Jordan 4 Retro Thunder was first introduced back in 2006.The Thunder colorway received a retro update in 2012 in very limited quantities, so a reappearance more than ten years later shouldn't be that surprising.

The shoe will have a Black/White-Tour Yellow color scheme. Although most of the uppers will be wrapped in black suede panels, blocks of Tour Yellow and crisp white will make these pairs more attractive.

The toe boxes are made using black suede panels, which are complimented with similar tongue flaps and lateral sides. The characteristic netting is also noticeable in black, which features elements of yellow placed underneath.

The Tour Yellow further appears on the eyelets and on the lining behind the tongue flaps. The branding accents on the heel tabs, tongue flaps, and towards the bottom of the outer sole units complete the shoe.

These pairs will be delivered in customized Cement Gray shoe boxes to match the theme of the footwear.

Mark your calendars for the impending Air Jordan 4 Retro Thunder edition that is scheduled to be re-release in various sizes. As mentioned earlier, the prices will vary from $65 to $210, depending upon the size you chose. One of the biggest Retro releases of 2023 is expected to be released on Nike's SNKRS app, and a few select shops.

If you’re eyeing these AJ4s, sign up to Nike’s official website, to stay up to date with the confirmed release dates and more details about them.

