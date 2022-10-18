HUF x Nike SB Dunk Low footwear pack: Release date, price, and more details explored 

The Swoosh label recently reintroduced the Nike SB Dunk Low silhouette in collaboration with the popular skateboarding label HUF for an all-new collaborative sneaker lineup. The low-top sneaker design is introduced in three colorways as part of the latest "City Pack."

The highly anticipated HUF x Nike SB Dunk Low City Pack will be released in three colorways on Tuesday, October 18, 2022, via a HUF raffle that will begin at 12 PM EDT/9 a.m. PDT. Those who want to buy these shoes must first download the Copdate app.

Following that, a wider release is planned for October 22, 2022, via select retail locations, with a global release scheduled for November of this year. The shoes are sold for $130.

Footwear pack of HUF x Nike SB Dunk Low silhouette offers three colorways with tie-dye accents

Take a closer look at the three colorways offered by the collab (Image via Nike)

Keith Hufnagel founded HUF in San Francisco in 2002. It has since grown to become one of skating's top brands, thanks to its sparkling esthetic, thought-provoking designs, and superior craftsmanship.

Nike SB is a strong performer in the skateboarding scene, having produced some of the most coveted shoes in history. It's only fitting that these two industry veterans collaborate again, as they last collaborated on a Dunk model in 2004 for the high-top version.

Following that, a new three-pack of HUF x Nike SB Dunk Low will be released to commemorate HUF's 20th anniversary and to honor Keith Hufnagel, who tragically died in early 2020.

Here's a detailed look at the tongue areas and tie-dye prints of the sneakers (Image via Nike)

These three colorways include black/white, white/navy, and two-tone gray variations with tie-dye accents that pay homage to the original HUF x Nike SB Dunk High.

Superior tumbled leather covers the top of each of the three variants, but it's the extra touches that truly distinguish them. The toe box features a HUF logo with a silver Nike Swoosh in the center, just below the thick lace fasteners and mesh tongue flap.

The traditional Nike SB marking can be seen extending up to the top of the tongue flap. The name of Keith's hometown, New York City, is also mentioned on the navy pair, with "New York City" sewn on the tongue.

The black/white colorway pays homage to San Francisco, where the company was founded. The heel counter features an illustration of the San Francisco skyline, and the inscription "Keith Forever" is split between the left and right shoe on the heel tab.

Look at the back heels and customized shoe packaging of the collab Nike SB Dunk Low shoes (Image via Nike)

A standard SB Dunk midsole is used underfoot. The tie-dye shoes feature a light gray midsole, while the black/white and white/navy pairs feature a classic cream midsole. A rubber outer sole unit that matches the primary color of each pair completes the footwear design.

These shoes will be delivered in two different sets of lace loops, as well as customized packaging, to match its vibe.

Don't forget to enter the HUF raffle to get the latest HUF x Nike SB Dunk Low footwear pack, which will be released on Tuesday, October 18, 2022. You can easily enter the draw using the Copdate app.

If you don't get them in the raffle, you can purchase them for $130 at select sellers beginning Saturday, October 22, 2022.

