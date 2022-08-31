Where to buy Godzilla x HUF x Urban Outfitters collection? Price, release date, and more explored

The Japanese media franchise Godzilla, created and owned by Toho, has collaborated with Keith-founded label HUF Worldwide and clothing retailer Urban Outfitters for brand new merch featuring the world-famous King of Monsters, Kaiju Godzilla.

Godzilla, the longest-running film franchise, began in 1954 and has captured the attention of many people, creating a large fanbase for its character, kaiju Godzilla.

To honor the character, Toho, HUF Worldwide, and Urban Outfitters collaborated to launch new apparel and accessories line on Thursday, August 25, 2022, at Urban Outfitters' official e-commerce site.

More about the newly launched Godzilla x HUF x Urban Outfitters apparel and accessories merch line

Newly launched Godzilla x HUF x Urban Outfitters apparel merch line (Image via Sportskeeda)

The newly launched apparel and accessories collection adds another dimension by featuring artwork by contemporary and well-known graphic artist Kosuke Kawamura.

Kosuke Kawamura is well-known for his collage work and designs, which have appeared in the collections of major clothing companies such as Uniqlo.

The premium Godzilla x HUF x Urban Outfitters x Kosuke Kawamura collaboration embraces the fierceness of the unstoppable Godzilla as it incorporates unique artwork in the streetwear line.

Lora Cohn, Toho International's Managing Director of International Licensing, enthusiastically commented on the collaborative collection in an official press release. She stated:

“The Godzilla brand continues to thrive and resonate within the cultural landscape, especially within the skateboard community. We’re so excited to partner with HUF, Urban Outfitters, and the incredible artist Kosuke Kawamura to bring the monster-sized influence of Godzilla to this stylish collection."

Kosuke Kawamura also talked about the collaboration and his designing experience. He said:

“It was an honor to work with both Toho International and HUF Worldwide on this collection. The unique collage design seen on each item was inspired by Godzilla being a global pop-culture icon, and I hope fans enjoy this new perspective brought to this well-known classic character."

GODZILLA.OFFICIAL @Godzilla_Toho Godzilla vs HUF launching 6/25/20, get ready! Godzilla vs HUF launching 6/25/20, get ready! https://t.co/2fzqR8Spc1

The merchandise release features five distinct designs on fashion items such as short-sleeved shirts, hoodies, long-sleeved shirts, and a skateboard deck.

The entire collection includes:

Enraged Long Sleeve Tee, which can be availed at a retail price of $40. Hollywood Hoodie Sweatshirt, which can be availed at a retail price of $85. UO Exclusive Tee, which can be availed at a retail price of $35. Exclusive Terror Teem which can be availed at a retail price of $35. Exclusive Skateboard Deck, which can be availed at a retail price of $80.

The skateboard deck, which features a print of the poster from the first Godzilla film, is the collection's highlight. The artwork seen over the latest merch line pays an homage to Godzilla in Hollywood with the bold collage design in Kawamura's artistic signature style.

The Godzilla in Hollywood design evokes a retro film aesthetic, with some of Godzilla's earliest appearances. The entire collection is done in black and white and is available in sizes ranging from S to XXL. The newly launched collection can be availed on the official e-commerce site and select Urban Outfitters stores.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Vinay Agrawal