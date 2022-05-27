Stussy x HUF: Where to buy, price, release date, and more explored about the Keith forever collection

After collaborating with Nike for an Air Force 1 Mid iteration, and releasing their Summer-Spring 2022 collection, Stussy is now collaborating with HUF to honor the late Keith Hufnagel and celebrate HUF's 20th anniversary. Stussy and HUF might be competitors, but they have always shared a common love for skateboarding and its roots.

To honor the HUF founder, a true skateboarding legend, the two labels have come together for a 2-piece capsule dedicated to Keith Hufnagel. The newly launched Stussy x HUF collection, dubbed Keith Forever, is slated to launch on the official e-commerce site and select stores of both the brands on Friday, May 27, 2022.

More about the upcoming Stussy x HUF's Keith Forever 2-piece capsule

upcoming Keith Forever 2-piece capsule (Image via Stussy)

HUF founder Keith Hufnagel, who passed on September 24, 2020 from brain cancer, was part of an early skateboarding generation that rose amongst the multiculturalism of hip hop, graffiti, punk, underground movements and streetwear.

A legendary figure in the skateboarding community and a trailblazer in early streetwear culture, Hufnagel will certainly never be forgotten. His eponymous brand and the one of the greatest global streetwear brands in current times are coming together to honor the legend. In a press release made by HUF, the label commented about the upcoming collaboration:

"From skating to hip-hop, LA to NYC, Stüssy built its name in the ‘80s by connecting cultures. From running their gear to being a member of their skate squad, Keith Hufnagel’s roots run deep with the pioneering brand and we’re bringing it back for our 20th anniversary."

The capsule collection will have two products, a signature tee and a New Era cap. Both the tee and New Era cap feature a black base hue.

The tee has a black and white colorway. The base layer is black while the graphic upon the tee come in shades of grey and white. Interestingly, the graphic is an enlarged picture of Hufnagel skating in mid-air. It is surrounded by a text motif on the top and bottom that reads, "Wait What?! 20 Years of HUF," which is a nod to the 20th year anniversary of HUF. The words "Keith Forever" in a cursive font border the graphic on the left and right sides.

The second offering of the collection is a black cap, contructed in a 6-panel style. There is a contrasting NY logo on the front in white, which is a nod to Hufnagel's hometown. The rear of the New Era cap is emblazoned with "Keith Forever" signature lettering. Made with twill and cotton, the cap will definitely be an excellent summer accessory.

Together, the cap and the t-shirt make for an excellent combination, a fitting tribute to Hufnagel and his legacy.

Price details have not been released by either of the concerned brands as of yet. One can purchase the 2-piece Keith Forever collection on Stussy's New York chapter and select HUF stores Friday, May 27,k onwards.

Edited by Mohini Banerjee