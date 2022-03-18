Who was Akira Takarada? Iconic 'Godzilla' actor dies aged 87

Toho's original Godzilla film series actor, Akira Takarada, passed away at 87. Toho's Godzilla Twitter page announced the news of his demise. While the studio did not disclose the cause of his death, Republic World claimed that the actor passed away on March 14.

As per multiple reports, the actor has been in the hospital numerous times and recently suffered through intensifying lower back pain. Meanwhile, Nippon.com cited the reason for his death as pneumonia.

Takarada's first appearance in Godzilla was in the original 1954 film, where he played marine sailor Hideto Ogata. Later in the American re-edit of the 1956 sequel, Godzilla: King of the Monsters!, the actor portrayed Ogata again.

What is known about the late Godzilla actor Akira Takarada?

The Japanese actor was born in North Korea in 1934 when Japan ruled the country. Later in 1953, Akira Takarada joined Toho's New Face program after graduating from Toshima High School. He was reportedly around 19 when he was cast in Godzilla by Toho.

According to a 1998 unauthorized biography of the actor by Steve Ryfle, Takarada made his foray into the film industry with a brief role in And Then the Liberty Bell Rang. After his big break in the first Godzilla film, the actor appeared in Godzilla: King of the Monsters! (1956), Mothra vs. Godzilla, and three other Godzilla (Gojira) projects.

Throughout his extensive career spanning over six decades, Takarada appeared in six Gojira projects. The Japanese Korea (modern-day North Korea) native was also involved with other kaiju films, including in 1967's King Kong Escapes, where he portrayed Lt. Commander Jiro Nomura.

The actor is survived by his family, including his three children. His daughter Michiru Kojima is reportedly a singer-songwriter. Previously, Takarada was married to Japanese model Akiko Kojima, but the two divorced in 1984.

According to IMDb, Akira Takarada, famously nicknamed "Mr. Handsome," appeared in 138 projects throughout his 68-year career in the Japanese film industry. He has also worked as a voice actor and in multiple commercials, which boosted his fame and stardom in the East-Asian country.

His last role in the Godzilla series was in Hollywood's live-action reboot in 2014's Godzilla. In the film, he is credited as the Japanese Immigration Agent, who supposedly welcomes Aaron Taylinto-Johnson's Ford in the country. However, his role was cut from the final version of the film.

