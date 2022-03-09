Exploring cast and potential characters of Sony's Kraven the Hunter as Aaron Taylor-Johnson opens up about role

In a recent interview with Hero Magazine, Kraven the Hunter star Aaron Taylor-Johnson conversed with Spider-Man: No Way Home actor Andrew Garfield. In the interview, Taylor-Johnson addressed his upcoming role as the Marvel antagonist.

The actor indicated that the movie would begin production in the upcoming weeks. Taylor-Johnson stated that he was currently training for the stunts while "bunking" with director J. C. Chandor in England.

Aaron Taylor-Johnson also praised Garfield for his involvement with Spider-Man: No Way Home. Furthermore, Hero Magazine also provided a glimpse of the 31-year-old actor's physique, facial hair and hairstyle for the upcoming role.

What did Aaron Taylor-Johnson say about his role as Kraven the Hunter in Sony's upcoming movie?

While speaking to Garfield as part of Hero Magazine's interview, Taylor-Johnson said:

"You just hope that you're going to portray something that you can bring to life. There is, again, room for an interpretation, and you want to be able to bring something and let it pop off the page. It's another new challenge, we talk about putting yourself under pressure all the time."

The star further talked about backtracking and delving deeper into the character's origins while deciding on a comic-accurate look to portray in the live-action film.

Cast and potential characters slated to appear in Sony's Kraven the Hunter movie

Fred Hechinger

Following the announcement of Aaron Taylor-Johnson's casting as Kraven the Hunter, Sony has also looped in actors to portray Chameleon and Calypso in the Sony Spider-Man universe. While Taylor-Johnson will be portraying the titular role of Kraven (aka Sergei Kravinoff), Pam & Tommy star Fred Hechinger will play Kraven's half-brother Chameleon.

Ariana DeBose

As per Deadline, Oscar Nominee Ariana DeBose has been cast as Calypso, the voodoo-practicing super-villain who gives Kraven his powers. In the comics, Kraven gets enhanced superhuman strength, speed, durability, stamina, and heightened senses when he drinks a magical elixir provided by Calypso.

Russell Crowe

Oscar-winning star Russell Crowe is set to appear in Kraven the Hunter in an undisclosed role. However, it has been rumored that the actor might play Nikolai Kravinoff, father to Kraven and Chameleon.

Alessandro Nivola

Deadline also reported that American Hustle actor Alessandro Nivola is set to play the antagonist in the film. As of now, it is not known which exact character Nivola will portray.

Kraven the Hunter movie's cast raises questions about future of Sony x MCU's multiversal connection

The biggest questions raised by the casting for the Kraven the Hunter movie were regarding Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Russell Crowe's roles in other MCU properties. If the upcoming film is set in Sony's Marvel character universe, then it would lead to additional complexity down the road were the character to be introduced to the MCU in association with Tom Holland's Spider-Man.

MCU veteran Aaron Taylor-Johnson has already played Wanda Maximoff's brother, Pietro, aka the Quicksilver, in Avengers: Age of Ultron. Similarly, Russell Crowe is set to play a version of Olympian god Zeus in the upcoming Thor: Love and Thunder.

It would be interesting to see how Sony and Marvel navigate this with multiversal travel in future installments, when Kraven may come into the MCU, or if Holland's Peter Parker travels to Kraven's universe. Sony's recently-announced take on the Madame Web movie starring Dakota Johnson is likely to address the multiversal travel issue.

