Who is Fred Hechinger? All about actor set to star as Chameleon in Kraven the Hunter

Fred Hechinger recently joined hands with Sony to portray the role of Supervillain Chameleon in Kraven The Hunter. Along with him, fans will also get to see the famous actor Aaron Taylor Johnson play the titular role of Kraven in the upcoming solo film, expected to hit theaters on January 13, 2023.

Directed by JC Chandor, the movie will also star Russell Crowe, playing the role of Kraven’s father.

Ever since the news of Kraven The Hunter came out, Marvel fans have been curious to know about the actor who will be seen as Kraven’s half-brother, Chameleon.

All you should know about Fred Hechinger

The American actor was born in New York City and has appeared in several films and TV shows, including News Of The World and HBO’s television show, The White Lotus.

He also played one of the prominent roles in Netflix’s Fear Street trilogy. Interestingly, Cobra Kai fans might recognize the actor from Season 4, where he played Jalen.

Fred Hechinger was part of Netflix’s Fear Street trilogy (Image via Netflix life)

Currently, the actor can be seen playing a small role in Pam & Tommy on Hulu. However, Fred is all set to make his way to Marvel.

Who is Chameleon in Kraven The Hunter?

Fred Hechinger will be seen playing the role of Chameleon, the first-ever rival of Spider-Man in Marvel Comics. Created by artist Steve Ditko and the renowned comic writer Stan Lee, the character was first seen in The Amazing Spider-Man in 1963.

However, it’s important to note that Spider-Man isn’t confirmed to appear in the upcoming live-action Kraven The Hunter movie.

Dmitri Smerdyakov, or Chameleon, is a normal Russian citizen from Earth-616. Since being born, Dmitri was tortured by everyone, including his parents and Kraven, his half-brother.

Dmitri left his family and went under the wing of Karl Fiers, who knew that there was something special about him.

Chameleon is a master of disguises (Image via Marvel)

Chameleon doesn’t originally hold any superpowers, but he has an outstanding ability to impersonate his enemies using makeup. Later in the story, Dmitri gets his skin pigmentation altered by a serum, which gives him the ability to take anyone’s physical form at will.

In the movie, we can expect to witness a storyline that revolves around the two half brothers, Kraven and Chameleon. We may also see how the two of them become antiheroes/villains. Either that or we’ll see Chameleon as the antagonist and Kraven as the story’s protagonist.

Edited by Ravi Iyer