Best comic book writers of all time

Comic books are a great source of entertainment and they never fail to amaze their fans with spectacular storylines and characters. Over the decades, several comic book writers have blessed us with some of the best superheroes and supervillains' stories.

These writers are known for writing engaging stories and creating compelling yet complex characters. Just like their comic books, these writers are adored by fans.

In this ever-growing industry, some comic book writers have created a big name for themselves with their work, and here are five of the best writers of all time.

These are some of the legendary comics writers

5) Alan Moore

By abandoning a well-paid job, Alan Moore preferred to work on his writing career. What makes him one of the best English comic book writers is his incredible work on books like Swamp Thing, Watchmen, From Hell, V for Vendetta, and more.

After being picked up by DC comics as the first British comic writer, Moore created fan-favorite characters like Superman (Whatever Happened to the Man of Tomorrow) and Batman (Batman: The Killing Joke).

Alan Moore (image via BBC Maestro)

4) Chris Claremont

Chris Claremont is said to have a longer career compared to the other comic writers. His first ever written comic, Daredevil #102, came out in August 1973. After that, from 1975 to 1991, he worked on Uncanny X-men, during which he introduced some of the powerful female characters and complex themes that helped him make it one of the most popular series.

Apart from Uncanny X-Men, his other notable works include Wolverine, X-Treme X-Men, New Mutants, Captain Britain, and Excalibur.

Chris Claremount (image via Getty Images)

3) Grant Morrison

Scottish Comic Book writer, Grant Morrison, is a well-known name in the DC and Marvel universe. Morrison has worked on several popular titles throughout his career, including The Batman, X-Men, Doom Patrol, Animal Man, Batman and Robin, and many more.

What makes Morrison different from most writers is that he looked at different parts of the world for inspiration. For instance, in 2008, Morrison partnered with Virgin Comics to launch short stories based on the Indian Epic, Mahabharata.

Grant Morrison (image via DC)

2) Scott Snyder

The award-winning comic writer began writing for Marvel in 2009. Later, in the New 52 Era of DC, Snyder became a big name for writing Batman and the ongoing series Swamp Thing. Later, he worked as a co-writer of the Court Of Owls’ spin-off, Talon.

Snyder’s different approach to the existing characters grabbed everyone’s attention. For instance, Snyder was the writer who brought the incredible’ The Batman Who Laughs’ limited series.

Snyder's other works include Justice League, Wyches, American Vampire, and Detective Comics.

Scott Snyder (image via DC)

1) Stan Lee

When talking about the best comic writers, there’s no way we could forget the name of the legendary Stan Lee. He is one of the biggest names in the Marvel comics industry.

In collaboration with other writers at Marvel, Stan Lee created legendary characters, including Spider-Man, Iron Man, Hulk, Thor, and the list goes on.

Thanks to incredible work by Stan Lee, Jack Kirby, and Steve Ditko, we have an incredible Marvel Cinematic Universe that is dominating the worldwide Box Office.

Stan Lee (Image via Steve Granitz / Getty Images)

Notable mentions

Besides those discussed, several more comic book writers deserve recognition. One of those is Brian Michael Bendis, considered one of the best comic book writers. His work on Daredevil to Spiderman: Miles Morales is all worth mentioning.

The other is John Byrne, who re-invented Fantastic four and Superman. He also worked with Chris Claremont on the Uncanny X-Men comics.

Note: The list is based on the author’s personal opinion.

