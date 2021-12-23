Kaiju No. 8 chapter 53: The end of the Kaiju Weapon arc, where to read, and more

Monster #8 or Kaiju No. 8 chapter 53 was just released and it delivers suspense in every panel. Mangaka Naoya Matsumoto has given an unexpected end to the fight between Narumi and Hibino vs Monster No. 9.

Like all other chapters, Kaiju No. 8 chapter 53 is action-heavy, and filled with great artworks. The chapter is without a title, and is simply listed as “Episode 53.”

Kafka and Narumi clash with Monster No. 9 in Kaiju No. 8 chapter 53

Kaiju No. 8 chapter 52 recap

Kaiju No. 8 chapter 53 begins as Gen Narumi and Kafka Hibino show up where Chief Isao Shinomiya and Monster No. 9 are fighting. Upon entering, the two see the silhouette of Chief Shinomiya.

Narumi has a flashback of Isao envisioning a future where Japan becomes the strongest unit in the world. The latter also that revealed that in said conditions, he would leave Narumi in charge of proceedings. In the present, Narumi calls out to the Chief. However, Hibino warns him and claims that it's not Isao.

And indeed it is Monster No. 9, who reveals that he has killed and consumed the Chief. Both Narumi and Kikoru, Isao’s daughter, are in disbelief. Bewildered, the latter attacks Monster No. 9 with her Ax.

The attack is fruitless, but Narumi charges forward. Using his RT-0001, the eye of Monster No. 1, Narumi unleashes Troop Style Bayonet Technique, First Form: Explosion Strike.

While the attack blasts No. 9 away, he soon emerges unharmed with new wing-like extensions on his back. The monster senses rejection from Isao post-fusion, so he casually jokes about going home to acclimate to his current state. This infuriates Narumi.

But when Narumi charges at him, Monster No. 9 catches his Bayonet blade, and reveals that since the former's attack is restricted to a small number of enemies, they are powerless against someone with a better defense.

But in that time, Hibino, in his Monster No. 8 form, attacks Monster No. 9. However, the move proves futile as the latter stops him too. Kaiju No. 8 chapter 52 ends with both Hibino and Narumi at the mercy of Monster No. 9.

Kaiju No. 8 chapter 53

Ghost✪ @ghost__Vll Kaiju no8 était au rendez-vous encore une fois le duo Narumi et Kafka #kaijuno8 Kaiju no8 était au rendez-vous encore une fois le duo Narumi et Kafka #kaijuno8 https://t.co/lkhSXraIUC

Kaiju No. 8 chapter 53 reveals that it is in fact Narumi and Hibino who are slowly bringing down Monster No.9. Their combined attacks along with the rejection from his fusion is stopping Monster No. 9 from fully regenerating after each attack.

As Kikoru watches in her wounded state, Hibino and Narumi keep attacking, and Monster No. 9’s body slowly starts to break apart. In order to prevent that, the beast causes an explosion.

Coupled with that, it severs the lower part of his body in a desperate attempt to escape. However, both Narumi and Hibino are shown to be okay.

Monster No. 9 then figures out that the trick to escaping is not attacking Narumi and Hibino, but to target the people they want to protect. He splits himself in two, and fires one attack each towards the immobile Kurusu and Kikoru lying nearby.

As Narumi and Hibino move to protect the two, Monster No. 9 merges back into one body and takes the partial form of chief Isao once more.

With another explosion, Monster No. 9 lifts himself into the air and leaves with a warning to the defense force that the era of monsters is about to begin.

Speculations

Maz3r @djdraper612 Really glad it was kafka who went towards kikoru cause BOY are the emotions going to hut next chapter #KaijuNo8 Really glad it was kafka who went towards kikoru cause BOY are the emotions going to hut next chapter #KaijuNo8 https://t.co/kjWKR5WFHE

Kaiju No. 8 chapter 53 marks the end of the Kaiju Weapon arc. With chief Isao dead, either Narumi or one of the other commanders will have to take up the position of the chief.

The scattered 3rd Division might unite once more, leading to Kafka’s reunion with Leno and Mina. Kikoru, who had just started reconciling with her father, has gone through a tremendous shock.

Furthermore, this might lead her into a revenge spiral, given that she has lost both of her parents to monsters. Hopefully, Kaiju No. 8 chapter 54 will shed light on these issues.

Where to read

Shonen Jump @shonenjump Kaiju No. 8, Ch. 53: The battle is reaching its climax! Can Kafka stop Kaiju No. 9 from escaping?! Read it FREE from the official source! bit.ly/3EnOjdw Kaiju No. 8, Ch. 53: The battle is reaching its climax! Can Kafka stop Kaiju No. 9 from escaping?! Read it FREE from the official source! bit.ly/3EnOjdw https://t.co/YQEhlEQ3yR

Kaiju No. 8 chapter 53 is currently available on Manga Plus and Viz.com. All chapters of Kaiju No. 8 are available on Manga Plus for free, but only the latest three chapters are available on Viz.com as per their regulations.

Also Read Article Continues below

Shonen Jump is on break this week, which is why Kaiju No. 8 chapter 54 will be released on 6 January 2022.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul