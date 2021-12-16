Solo Leveling 177: A thrilling conclusion to Jinwoo vs Antares, where to read, and more

Solo Leveling chapter 177, or episode 177 in Webtoon language, was just uploaded, and this episode has shocked all readers.

The ongoing battle between Sung Jinwoo and the Monarch of Destruction, Antares, came to an unexpected end. It has become certain with Solo Leveling 177 that this season of the manhwa is coming to a close.

[THIS ARTICLE CONTAINS SPOILERS FOR SOLO LEVELING EPISODE 177]

The battle between the two Monarchs comes to an end in Solo Leveling 177

Recap of Solo Leveling 176

Most Solo Leveling episodes are action-heavy, and episode 176 was no exception. After Jinwoo summoned the power of death unto the Earth and took his gigantic form, he continued to fight the Monarch of Destruction, King of The Berserk Dragons, Antares.

After a while, Jinwoo shed his giant form, but an armor seemed to have formed over his body. Antares also resumed his humanoid form from his dragon one, and once again offered Jinwoo a chance to join his side. However, Jinwoo refused, and using the dagger that his father left him, slashed Antares down the middle.

Solo Leveling 177: Jinwoo vs Antares

As Antares looks up, it is revealed in Solo Leveling 177 that the sky is filled with soldiers of the Rulers. Jinwoo then explains that through the two human vessels of the Rulers, Thomas Andres and Liu Zhigang, he was able to contact the Rulers and open up a gate to the island where he and Antares had been fighting.

As Antares moves towards Jinwoo, the Rulers stab him with their spears, finally returning the Monarch of Destruction to Eternal Slumber, where he promises to wait for Jinwoo.

Solo Leveling 177: Jinwoo’s request

The leader of the Rulers, the Brightest Fragment of Luminosity, comes forward to thank Jinwoo for everything he has done, and asks him how they can repay him. Jinwoo, in return, asked to use the Cup of Reincarnation for one last time.

As Ashborn had previously explained to Jinwoo, the Cup of Reincarnation was a Gift of God that can turn back time to 10 years ago but allows all astral beings to retain their memories and all awakened beings to retain their developments.

The Rulers have used it to exhaustion in order to find a way to stop the Monarchs and as The Brightest Fragment of Luminosity warns Jinwoo, there will not be another reset.

Despite their warnings, Jinwoo resolves to return to 10 years ago, promising to kill the Monarchs, who will also return to life with their memories of this war intact, inside the dimension rift. Jinwoo insists that he has people to save, and after the Rulers commend his sense of duty which is reminiscent of the previous King of the Dead, Monarch of Shadows, Ashborn, the Cup of Reincarnation is used, and time is rewound 10 years.

Speculations

The two strongest Monarchs, Antares and Jinwoo (Image Via TappyToon)

Solo Leveling 177 brings a clear end to the war between the Rulers and the Monarchs for the first time in all timelines. Therefore, it is a little baffling that Jinwoo would want to go back. However, it does make sense that he would want to save everyone he can, now that he is aware of his own potential and his capability to defeat Antares, the strongest Monarch. This is likely the future that Miss Selner saw, and commented that no one would remember what Jinwoo has done.

From Jinwoo’s attitude, he is almost certain to meet his end in this new timeline. His shadow commanders Bellion, Igris, and Beru had insisted on accompanying him before, but according to the Rulers, only those shadows that existed before the time shift will exist in the new timeline, and since Beru was born in this timeline, it seems Jinwoo will have to part ways with him.

Where to read

The English translation of Solo Leveling 177 is available for reading at TappyToon. The episode is also available at Tapas Media, but the site updates its Solo Leveling library the following Monday after the episode is released, so Solo Leveling 177 will only be available there on December 20.

Solo Leveling 178 is slated for release on December 22.

