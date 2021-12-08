Solo Leveling Chapter 176: Release date and time, where to read, spoilers, and more

Solo Leveling Chapter 176 has unfortunately been delayed, much to the disappointment of the series’ fans everywhere. With Sung Jin-Woo’s adventures heating up, the delay comes at a very unfortunate time in the series.

While delays have happened before for up to two weeks at a time, it still doesn’t make it any easier for fans to accept. With the story’s current happenings, fans are more antsy than ever to read the next chapter.

Fortunately, we already have an estimated release date and time as well as some predicted spoilers for Solo Leveling Chapter 176.

Solo Leveling Chapter 176 releases today, hopefully bringing with it more expansion on Jin-Woo's new Power of Death form

Solo Leveling Chapter 176: Release date and time

D&C Webtoon has confirmed that Solo Leveling Chapter 176 will release Wednesday, December 8 at 12:00-2:00 PM EST. In addition, there has been no announcement of a second delay leading up to the chapter’s release.

D&C Webtoon is usually consistent about announcing a delay in the hours before a chapter's release. Given that, it seems like a safe bet that Solo Leveling Chapter 176 will be releasing today, December 8.

The chapters are technically released at 12:00 AM Korean Standard Time, but due to time zone differences most international readers will have the chapter available for them on December 8. Hopefully, the chapter maintains its usual upload window of 12:00-2:00 PM EST.

Solo Leveling Chapter 175 recap

Solo Leveling Chapter 175 saw protagonist Sung Jin-Woo begin his battle against Antares, the King of Dragons. Even doing his best, Jin-Woo is unable to put a scratch on the beast. This leads to our protagonist enlisting the help of Kaisellin’s shadow, Kaisel.

Unfortunately, enlisting Kaisel’s help only reinforces how tough an opponent Antares is. Even flames on par with those of the Ancient Dragons are no match against the King of Dragons. Clearly, Sung Jin Woo is stuck and needs to find some way to turn the tide of this battle.

Suddenly beginning to understand his true powers as the Ashborn, Jin-Woo begins tapping into these latent abilities Taking control of the Power of Death, Jin-Woo creates a form so massive the entire world can see it. The King of Dragons comments on understanding why the Ashborn chose Jin-Woo, before calling Jin-Woo too dangerous.

Solo Leveling Chapter 176 spoilers

Presumably, Solo Leveling Chapter 176 will continue Jin-Woo’s fight against the King of Dragons. Having recently unlocked the new Ashborn Power of Death form, Jin-Woo has gotten the King of Dragons to acknowledge his strength by calling him too dangerous.

Fans can assume Jinwoo will continue to learn this new power and grow into it as the battle against the King of Dragons ensues. Fans can also predict that Solo Leveling Chapter 176 will see Jinwoo landing a big, damaging hit on the King of Dragons.

While the fight seems to be on an even level now, there’s always the chance that the King of Dragons will also have additional power up his sleeve. Until Solo Leveling Chapter 176’s official release, fans can only speculate on what’s to come next.

Solo Leveling Chapter 176: Where to read

Fans can read English translations of the Korean manhwa at TappyToon, which are direct translation copies aimed at giving the most literal translation possible. Tapas Media is also another option, where the site updates its Solo Leveling library the Monday immediately after every new chapter is released.

In summation

Solo Leveling Chapter 176 releases today on various platforms. With its release, fans can expect protagonist Sung Jin-Woo to continue his fight against the King of Dragons.

Recent Solo Leveling chapters saw Jin-Woo achieve a new form as the host of King of the Dead and the Monarch of Shadows, Ashborn. Presumably, this form will help turn the tide of battle in Solo Leveling Chapter 176 and beyond.

Be sure to keep a lookout for official and fan translations of the popular series as they release throughout the week.

